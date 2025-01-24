2024 NLCS MVP credits one former Cardinal for his career success

Back in July of the 2024 season, the St. Louis Cardinals were gearing up to make a late season push into a National League Wild Card spot. They were 50-46 heading into the All-Star Break and needed more reinforcements if they were looking to stand a chance in a very loaded NL race. With other NL Wild Card teams in the hunt being the San Diego Padres, New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, and the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Cardinals had to make some moves to keep up.

The key additions that took place at the trade deadline were starting pitcher Eric Fedde and the return of outfielder Tommy Pham. This aimed to be the final piece in order for this team looking to turn the momentum around in St. Louis while trying to overcome the disastrous outcome that was the prior season. The pressure remained high in the city for the team to avoid disparity and regain prosperity. So with the additions stated, what did the Cardinals lose?

Tommy Edman had been on the Injured List for the entire season with much doubt for his return for the 2024 season. The veteran super utilityman became a fan favorite where he flashed his glove across Busch Stadium in any capacity. The former gold glover was nearing the end of his contract with health uncertainty, and also roster uncertainty with the rising profile of Brendan Donovan and the promising prospect Thomas Saggese both filling the gaps of Edman at a much more affordable price. The writing was on the wall, and the Cardinals rolled the dice on Edman to try and give themselves a chance for the postseason.

The outcome

Eric Fedde got off to a rough start in St. Louis and finished the season not as the same pitcher from Chicago. Tommy Pham hit a memorable grand slam in his first game back in St. Louis, but he only lasted two weeks on the roster before being designated for assignment and being claimed by the Kansas City Royals who were also in a similar playoff hunt. The Royals made the postseason, where they made Missouri proud, while the Cardinals slipped away in the standings and missed the postseason for a second straight year.

So how did the trade go for the gamble in Tommy Edman? Well, he recovered from his wrist injury, covered shortstop while Mookie Betts was recovering, and played super utility for the dominant Dodgers where they became the heavy favorite to win the World Series. Not only did the Dodgers win the 2024 World Series, but Tommy Edman was a major reason why. Edman went on a historic tear in the NLCS versus the Mets where he had a .407 average with 11 hits and 11 RBIs. He became only the third player ever in MLB history to achieve such a feat. This performance led Edman to become the 2024 NLCS MVP. In what has become a trend in St. Louis, former players leaving for new teams and becoming postseason stars.

Where credit is due

With a resurgence from Tommy Edman in the postseason, where did this come from? He has always been the best homegrown player for the Cardinals since his promotion back in 2019. But with his offense from the left side fading away and his health declining, the future outlook for Edman has looked bleak. But Edman just solidified himself in baseball history and earned himself a lengthy extension to stay in Los Angeles. This has always been a part of Edman, but it is not just natural skill or luck. It was attained from a veteran presence in the Cardinals clubhouse.

Former National League MVP and now former St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is now a member of the New York Yankees. The free agent has been given one last chance to compete for a World Series before he hangs up his spikes. While he is trying to pave his own way into postseason lore, his former teammate gave him high praises. Edman credits Goldschmidt for providing him a daily routine to abide by, properly training him, and showing him the daily approach to being a Major Leaguer. This quality of clubhouse leadership will be highly respected in New York and will carry over with Edman to Los Angeles where they will continue to take over the sport.