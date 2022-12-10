Cardinals: Trade targets after signing Willson Contreras
Tyler Glasnow
Let me start by saying two things, first, I have been a huge supporter of the Cardinals trading for Tyler Glasnow since last December, and second, there are no indications that Glasnow is someone the Tampa Bay Rays would be willing to trade. All of that is just pure speculation at this point by the industry.
Glasnow signed an extension with the Rays to extend him through 2024, meaning the Rays could try and go on a run this year with Glasnow, Shane McClanahan, Shane Baz, new signing Zach Eflin, and the rest of their deep pitching staff. They could look to trade Glasnow closer to the deadline once their needs emerge, hold onto him until next off-season, or even keep him through the 2024 deadline. Tampa Bay is so unpredictable.
Glasnow would be the perfect fit for the Cardinals, should he be someone the Rays want to trade. The 29-year old has a 2.66 ERA in 88 innings with a K/9 of 12.6 in 2021, looking like a Cy Young candidate before his Tommy John surgery. Glasnow returned for the Rays late in 2022, looking like his old self and even starting a playoff game for them.
There are concerns with Glasnow related to his injuries. Since debuting in 2016, the right-hander has only surpassed 100 innings one time, some of that is to blame with injuries, and others are to do with the COVID season and taking a bit to develop into the picture he is now. Glasnow also will not come cheap, requiring a strong package to acquire if the Rays ever choose to deal him.
So, you can remain hopeful like me that this could happen one day, but I would not cross my fingers or get antsy about it. Sometimes we want to wish things into existence that make a lot of sense, like a Cardinals-Rays trade that swaps young bats for Glasnow, but it does not appear like that is a real option right now, but very well could become one.