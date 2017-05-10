St. Louis Cardinals: Trade potential in light of Magneuris Sierra
The St. Louis Cardinals have a real problem on their hands now that they have promoted their rising 21-year-old stud outfielder. Will this mean that other names are now vulnerable for trades? Should it?
The St. Louis Cardinals, in the wake of the Dexter Fowler and Stephen Piscotty injuries (oh, and Jose Martinez injury too), promoted their young outfield prospect Magneuris Sierra to the majors jumping over a few minor league stations in the process. Sierra has brought with him great excitement, decent at-bats, and great speed. Does his rise mean more than simply a promotion?
I love a good rumor and, while I haven’t heard anything (yet), I can completely see the very good problem that Sierra’s promotion has created: the outfield is once again log-jammed. Fowler took an at-bat last night and since he did not land on the DL is likely back any day now. This complicates matters.
Then there is the rehabbing Jhonny Peralta. Once he returns, will he spell the departure of an infielder (read: Greg Garcia)? Should he? While I do not believe he should, I can see the organization doing this.
Then there is the issue of the return of Piscotty and Martinez. When they return, will Sierra go away? Will Martinez go away?
See the issues? But wait, there’s more… Let’s take a quick look at Adam Wainwright. While it is VERY unlikely that Waino is going anywhere, it might be a good idea to consider a different post for him other than the starting rotation.
These are Wainwright’s numbers this season (sorry to upset anyone):
|Rk
|Gcar
|Date
|Opp
|Rslt
|Inngs
|Dec
|DR
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|BF
|Pit
|Str
|StL
|StS
|GB
|FB
|LD
|PU
|Unk
|GSc
|IR
|IS
|SB
|CS
|PO
|AB
|2B
|3B
|IBB
|GDP
|SF
|ROE
|aLI
|WPA
|RE24
|DFS(DK)
|DFS(FD)
|Entered
|Exited
|1
|321
|Apr 4
|CHC
|L,1-2
|GS-5
|L(0-1)
|99
|5.0
|3
|2
|2
|2
|6
|0
|3.60
|21
|82
|53
|14
|10
|4
|9
|3
|1
|0
|57
|0
|0
|0
|18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.12
|-0.006
|0.46
|16.25
|27.00
|1t start tie
|5t 3 out d2
|2
|322
|Apr 10
|WSN
|L,6-14
|GS-5
|L(0-2)
|5
|4.0
|11
|6
|5
|2
|3
|0
|7.00
|25
|96
|59
|15
|6
|11
|9
|6
|1
|0
|19
|1
|0
|0
|22
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1.62
|-0.473
|-3.49
|-2.80
|6.00
|1b start tie
|5b -23 0 out a1
|3
|323
|Apr 16
|NYY
|L,3-9
|GS-5
|L(0-3)
|5
|4.2
|10
|4
|4
|2
|4
|2
|7.24
|23
|98
|59
|21
|7
|9
|8
|6
|0
|0
|30
|0
|1
|0
|21
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.73
|-0.214
|-1.83
|3.30
|14.00
|1b start tie
|5b 12- 2 out d3
|4
|324
|Apr 21
|MIL
|W,6-3
|GS-5
|W(1-3)
|4
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|0
|9
|0
|6.27
|21
|100
|64
|10
|13
|7
|5
|3
|0
|0
|56
|0
|0
|0
|21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.91
|0.072
|0.50
|25.65
|48.00
|1b start tie
|5b 3 out a4
|5
|325
|Apr 27(2)
|TOR
|W,6-4
|GS-7
|W(2-3)
|5
|6.1
|9
|4
|4
|1
|4
|1
|6.12
|28
|105
|73
|22
|5
|13
|10
|8
|0
|0
|42
|0
|0
|0
|26
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1.02
|0.058
|-1.08
|12.25
|31.00
|1t start tie
|7t 1– 1 out a2
|May
|May
|May
|Opp
|Rslt
|Inngs
|Dec
|DR
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|BF
|Pit
|Str
|StL
|StS
|GB
|FB
|LD
|PU
|Unk
|GSc
|IR
|IS
|SB
|CS
|PO
|AB
|2B
|3B
|IBB
|GDP
|SF
|ROE
|aLI
|WPA
|RE24
|DFS(DK)
|DFS(FD)
|Entered
|Exited
|6
|326
|May 4
|MIL
|L,4-5
|GS-5
|6
|5.0
|10
|4
|4
|3
|4
|1
|6.30
|27
|101
|63
|23
|5
|7
|13
|6
|0
|0
|32
|0
|0
|0
|24
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.18
|-0.164
|-1.54
|3.45
|15.00
|1t start tie
|5t 3 out tie
|7
|327
|May 9
|MIA
|W,6-5
|GS-6
|4
|5.1
|4
|4
|4
|3
|3
|0
|6.37
|22
|97
|54
|15
|5
|11
|4
|2
|0
|0
|44
|0
|0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1.39
|-0.028
|0.26
|5.20
|13.00
|1b start tie
|6b 123 1 out tie
|321-327
|3-4
|W-L:2-3
|4.8
|35.1
|53
|26
|25
|13
|33
|4
|6.37
|167
|679
|63%
|18%
|8%
|1.07
|28%
|2%
|0
|40
|—%
|1
|1
|0
|149
|10
|2
|2
|6
|0
|1
|1.14
|-0.755
|-6.73
|63.30
|154.00
I am not so sure that having Wainwright, who I adore by the way, hold a starting spot makes much sense any longer. His roughly-five innings of work in each start is not the type of thing that the St. Louis Cardinals need in their starting rotation.
Add to that his current 6.37 ERA and you have a recipe for disaster. This ERA places Waino at eleventh worst in all MLB pitchers with a minimum of thirty innings pitched. AND, ready for this, he has the worst WHIP in all MLB pitchers with a minimum of thirty innings pitched at 1.87.
Ouch. I am just not sure how much longer Mike Matheny can put Wainwright on the starting list.
With this thinking in mind, is it so crazy to think of GM Mozeliak shopping a package of Randal Grichuk and Harrison Bader (two players who are eerily similar) for a new starting pitcher? Would the White Sox have interest?
Want to know how similar Grichuk and Bader are? Grichuk is currently slashing .237/.295/.390 and Bader (in Memphis) is slashing .264/.350/.434. In addition, Grichuk is noted as a -0.4 WAR player and Bader a predicted 0.0 WAR (predicted because he hasn’t made his MLB debut). These numbers come courtesy of Fangraphs.
Could a package of Grichuk/Bader interest some club and entice them into giving a starting pitcher to the St. Louis Cardinals? Surely the Cardinals can part with the likes of Grichuk and Bader what with the surge of Sierra. Sierra, by the way, has recorded five hits in his fourteen MLB at-bats this season for a slash of .357/.400/.357.
Surely these numbers will regress but I believe the excitement of his defense and his speed are enough to justify keeping the young guy in the majors. Will it happen? While it seems unlikely that Sierra will stick right now, I can completely see the organization shopping the names above and calling him back up when those shopped depart.
To the detractors who feel that picking up another starting pitcher at this point is foolish with the likes of Alex Reyes returning next season, I have this counterpoint: Michael Wacha is likely gone this offseason. Wacha is arbitration-eligible at this season’s conclusion as he was this past offseason. He is under control through 2020 which makes him a nice pick up for any team.
Based on his performance thus far, which has been good, and based on the fact that the organization has plenty of other starting pitcher names (read: Luke Weaver, Daniel Poncedeleon, etc.), I can see the St. Louis Cardinals letting Wacha go in a trade to land a new bat this coming offseason.
So, back to the point, I think the time is ripe to start shopping Grichuk/Bader for a starting pitcher of the ilk of Jose Quintana. I also think the time is ripe to move Waino to the pen as long relief and give his spot to the new arm. Likewise, I think the time is ripe to start thinking of a bat replacement that can be earned by “selling” Wacha.
What do you think? Will Sierra stick in the majors or find himself back in the minors? Is it reasonable to think of shopping Grichuk/Bader or am I completely off my rocker? Thanks for reading and follow me on Twitter and we can discuss.