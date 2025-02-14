2 Tony La Russa innovations that caught on and 1 he'd like to forget

2. The super-utility player

It wasn't just the bullpen that La Russa utilized to its full potential. With the National League not yet using the designated hitter, La Russa had one less spot to work with in the batting order, but he got the most out of his position players by deploying them all over the diamond. Prior to La Russa, managers used utility players sparingly, usually as late-inning defensive replacements or pinch-runners. They rarely received recognition from fans, although many of them were appreciated by their teammates.

La Russa took the utility player a step further, promoting them from complementary pieces to starring roles. With the Athletics, he adored players such as Mike Gallego, whom he played at second base, third base and shortstop, and Tony Phillips, who, in 1988, played at first base, second base, shortstop, third base, left field, center field and right field.

After arriving in St. Louis, La Russa continued his tradition of placing players at different spots to give the lineup as much versatility as possible and keep players fresh. He used Aaron Miles at shortstop for 298 innings in 2006 and continued playing him there as a secondary position through his Cardinals tenure.

Miles wasn't spectacular at shortstop, owning seven defensive runs saved below average, but he wasn't a butcher in the field either. Seeing as Miles had solely been a second baseman with the Colorado Rockies except for three innings at shortstop before the Cardinals acquired him when he was 29, it was an impressive transition to one of the most difficult defensive positions. Miles also earned notoriety for his occasional appearances on the mound, as he held a 3.60 ERA in five career pitching appearances.

La Russa's fondness for the super-utility player went beyond the typical light-hitting contact maven. In the Cardinals' championship season of 2011, La Russa used power-hitting Allen Craig at first base, second base, third base, left field, center field and right field. Craig hit .315 on the season while playing passable defense.

La Russa's fascination with the player who can do a little bit of everything has now spread across the league, especially with pitchers taking up more roster spots. The 2024 champion Los Angeles Dodgers had five players who played at least 500 innings and spent time at three or more positions, and the Cardinals currently hold one of the top super-utility players in the sport in the person of Brendan Donovan.