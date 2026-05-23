2 players Cardinals' fans have lost trust in, 2 who are becoming reliable

As the St. Louis Cardinals continue to chip away at their 2026 schedule, it’s becoming more and more apparent who’s trustworthy and who’s not.

Below are a few players that have earned St. Louis’ trust, and a couple that have to earn it back.

Trustworthy: JJ Wetherholt

Probably the most obvious of choices. JJ Wetherholt is quickly becoming one of the more calming presences on an otherwise chaotic team.

When Wetherholt takes an at-bat, he competes. When he fields his position, he steals out. When he runs the bases, he takes advantage of mistakes. Reading through that list, it sounds like he’s a seasoned veteran. Definitely NOT a 23-year-old rookie.

The Cardinals' new leadoff man is somehow outshining the likes of Jordan Walker, who is in the running for NL MVP.

After trading fan favorite Brendan Donovan to the Mariners this past offseason, St. Louis was scrambling for a leadoff hitter.

Little did they know: he was camped out in Memphis.

On thin ice: Matt Svanson

Matt Svanson’s been on thin ice since the first pitch he threw in 2026. The stuff isn’t hitting quite the same.

Hitters seemingly can’t miss against the scuffling right-hander. His uneven outings haven’t fully tanked the Redbird record, but when he gets the chance to hold a game in place, the wheels fall off.

After a breakout in 2025, Svanson has an ERA of 9.64 through 23.1 innings. The experiment needs a timeout. Trial and error are key to developing arms. How is Svanson supposed to try new things when he’s in The Show?

To rediscover himself, he needs a low-pressure, controlled environment. Springfield would suit this hurler nicely right about now, and with one option left, it looks like the reality.

Earned a gold star: Gordon Graceffo

Former top prospect Gordon Graceffo has earned a gold star thus far.

In 26 innings, the fiery right-hander has a 1.73 ERA, sub-one WHIP, and one save. He’s carried over momentum from a solid performance with Team Italy in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Cardinals’ writer Brenden Schaeffer put it best when he posted on X, saying, “It's almost comical how often Graceffo comes in and easily deletes an inherited runner threat. He produces two outs on one pitch to negate further damage.” Schaeffer posted this in reference to the hurler's most recent outing in the series finale against Pittsburgh (May 21st).

If anyone has bumped up their stock this year, it’s Graceffo. He’s gone from an outsider to one of the cool kids in no time. Welcome to the lunch table. Did you bring your Wheaties?

What’s the opposite of a gold star?: Justin Bruihl

The Cardinals brought on Justin Bruihl for one thing: strikeouts.

In 13.2 innings last year, the southpaw set down 11.9 batters per nine via strike three. St. Louis, in hopes that he would replicate his small sample size, threw him a bone.

Well, in 21.2 innings, Bruihl has a measly 5.8 K/9 and a 4.57 ERA to pair.

With a solid left-hander in Brycen Mautz waiting for his chance in the bigs, Bruihl’s run in St. Louis could meet an end soon if he doesn’t turn it around.

There are plenty of other Cardinals who have earned their way into St. Louis’ inner circle. Walker, closer Riley O’Brien, and starting pitcher Michael McGreevy have helped command a Redbird renaissance in 2026.

If President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom wants his club to compete, without straying from the plan of attack, it could be in his best interest to cut the ‘fluff’ and stick to his most trusted Redbirds.