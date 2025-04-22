2 Cardinals players who have earned more playing time, 2 who need less

The St. Louis Cardinals have had a very interesting start to the 2025 MLB season. The offense has shown a new identity under new hitting coach Brant Brown, as the team has been one of the best offenses across the league. On the other side, the pitching staff has shown much weakness, which has led the team to a near .500 record in the month of April. Some guys have played their way to more playing time, while others need to be reconsidered for their innings played.

Here are two players who have earned more playing time, and two players who need a reduction in theirs.

Two players who have earned more playing time: Thomas Saggese and Kyle Leahy

When Masyn Winn got put on the IL, the Cardinals were in serious need of a backup shortstop. Brendan Donovan helped patch the hole, but he is needed elsewhere on the diamond. Thomas Saggese got promoted to help reduce the bleeding, and he has impressed so far. After 9 games played, he is rocking a .989 OPS with a .600 SLG. He is not showing off light-tower power, but he has 14 hits and 7 RBI in 35 AB. He can plug and play anywhere in the infield and continues to show that he belongs in the Major Leagues.

With a very shaky pitching staff and bullpen, Kyle Leahy has been the team's shining light. With Phil Maton and Ryan Helsley locking down the 8th and 9th innings, the team has no other reliever stepping up in high-leverage situations. Leahy has taken this weakness and has established himself as a reliable arm. Leahy has pitched 13 innings with a 2.08 ERA, 0.54 WHIP, .095 opponent AVG, and 13 K's. While much of the bullpen has ERAs in the 4.00s, Leahy has been nails. He needs to continue being given opportunities to hold leads for the overachieving offense.

Two players who need less playing time: Willson Contreras and Ryan Fernandez

Willson Contreras is one of the veteran players on this young team. He was approached to be moved this past offseason but decided to stay in St. Louis. He has become a fan favorite after overcoming much adversity in his short career with the Cardinals. But the reality is that Contreras has been one of the worst players in all of baseball in 2025. Contracts play, and that is the only logical reason he continues to be penciled in every day. Contreras is showcasing a -0.5 WAR, which qualifies him as the 26th worst player in baseball. He is not providing any value on defense and has shown little offensive production, which is supposed to be his strength. With a promoted reset within the organization and wanting to play younger players every day to see what they are made of, this is the perfect opportunity.

Ryan Fernandez has been terrible, and there is no sugarcoating it. He has an 11.25 ERA in 8 innings pitched with a 2.38 WHIP. He has as many walks as strikeouts, with both only being 5, and has an opponent's batting AVG of .378. David Robertson is still a free agent, trades can be made to address areas of weakness, and players in AAA are chomping at the bit to be called up. Fernandez has no reason to still be on the Major League club at the moment, and a move must be made.