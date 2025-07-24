16 years later: Looking back at the Cardinals' blockbuster trade for Matt Holliday

Sixteen years ago, on July 24, 2009, the St. Louis Cardinals pulled off a trade that reverberated through the National League and signaled the club's serious intent to contend. On that day, the Redbirds acquired outfielder Matt Holliday from the Oakland Athletics, a move that would define a significant era of Cardinals baseball and ultimately lead to a World Series championship.

The Cardinals, then under manager Tony La Russa, had been seeking a middle-of-the-order bat to complement Albert Pujols. Holliday, an established star with a potent bat, was the prize. In exchange, the A's received a package of promising prospects: first baseman Brett Wallace, pitcher Clayton Mortensen, and outfielder Shane Peterson.

Wallace, a highly touted first-round pick, spent four seasons with the Astros, hitting .242/.313/.391 before his release. Mortensen, a pitcher with potential, saw limited big-league action with several organizations. Peterson, an outfielder, also had a brief MLB career. None of the players sent to Oakland developed into stars, and the trade was a clear win for the Cardinals.

Holliday was in the A's team hotel in New York, where they were playing the Yankees, when he received a text message informing him of the trade. Accompanied by his wife and two sons, Holliday immediately took a train to Philadelphia, where the Cardinals were playing, arriving just 30 minutes before batting practice. He made an unforgettable debut for the Cardinals. In his first game with the club, he had four hits, an RBI, and a stolen base in an 8-1 win over the Phillies.

Holliday wasted no time in making his presence felt in St. Louis. In 63 games with the Cardinals in 2009, he hit a remarkable .353 with 13 home runs and 55 RBIs, propelling the team to a strong finish and a division title. His impact was immediate and undeniable.

This trade, however, was an enormous risk. The Cardinals were giving up Wallace, their number two prospect, who was a player with the potential to be a big-time middle-of-the-order bat, for a player who would be a free agent at year's end.

Trading for Matt Holliday was a risky move by John Mozeliak that benefited the Cardinals for years to come

When asked about the impending free agency, John Mozeliak simply said, "Let him get a taste of St. Louis." That was a bold statement about a Scott Boras client. The team gambled on the passionate fanbase, the winning culture, and the strong organization to entice Holliday to sign a long-term deal. The amount of money they offered sealed it. They were able to sign him to a seven-year, $120 million contract. That was more than they were paying Albert Pujols.

Over his eight seasons in St. Louis (2009-2016), Holliday became a cornerstone of the franchise and a genuine fan favorite. He posted impressive numbers, including a .299 batting average with 156 home runs and 616 RBIs as a Cardinal. He was a four-time All-Star with the club and a key component of the 2011 World Series championship team. His consistent power, clutch hitting, and professional demeanor endeared him to the Cardinals faithful.

Holliday's legacy with the Cardinals was cemented forever in 2022 when he was deservedly inducted into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame via the fan ballot. He joins a revered list of fan favorites in the Cardinals Hall of Fame, a testament to his impact on the field and in the hearts of Redbird Nation. His trade anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of how one pivotal move can shape the destiny of a franchise.