14 Cardinals who won't survive Chaim Bloom's offseason overhaul

Nolan Arenado

If Nolan Arenado hadn't shocked both John Mozeliak and the Houston Astros organization by vetoing a trade to the long-time American League powerhouse last offseason, his name wouldn't even be on this list. But with Arenado once again seeking a trade this offseason, he's been open with the media about how he can't be as picky this time around.

Arenado knows that he needs to expand the list of teams he is willing to go to this offseason. Last winter, that list included the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, and the aforementioned Houston Astros, but the Kyle Tucker trade scared Arenado off from committing to Houston back in December, and the Red Sox chose to sign Alex Bregman rather than finalize a deal with the Cardinals for Arenado.

The Red Sox could be back on the board this offseason with Bregman likely to become a free agent again, and other teams from that original list could become suitors again. If not, there should be plenty of other teams that Arenado could see as a potential contender or even just spots that would be a good geographical fit for his family.

Unfortunately for Arenado and the Cardinals, the future Hall of Famer just put up a terrible year by his standards and what he's being paid, slashing .237/.289/.377 with 12 home runs and 52 RBI in 107 games played for St. Louis, resulting in an 84 wRC+ and 0.8 fWAR. Mozeliak has stated multiple times that he was happy with the kind of deal they were able to agree to with Houston last offseason, but now the club is going to have to eat a lot more money and expect virtually nothing in return. This is a salary dump situation.

How much of Arenado's remaining salary the Cardinals will have to eat is unknown. Arenado is due $27 million in 2026, but the Rockies are kicking in $5 million to help pay that number down, and $15 million in 2027. According to FanGraphs' Dollars stat, Arenado was worth just $6.5 million in 2025...so not exactly a good sign for the Cardinals saving much money here. I would guess that the Cardinals will have to get Arenado's contract down to around $10 million per year or under to get a deal done, so they are looking at eating at least $17 million of the remaining $17 million they owe him...and it's likely going to be more than that.

Arenado's time in St. Louis is coming to a close, and that's what is best for both sides.