1 trade deadline move that would break Cardinals fans' hearts

St. Louis Cardinals fans are primed to have an active trade deadline. They want the team to improve and return to its winning ways. Several moves should be made, but one would break the heart of many Cardinals fans.

Brendan Donovan getting traded would be incredibly heartbreaking.

"That's a good piece of hitting right there!"



A two hit night for Brendan Donovan at the All-Star Game! pic.twitter.com/C59LLN96nL — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 16, 2025

Brendan Donovan should be considered untouchable in any trades the Cardinals make. He is just that good for the Cardinals. He has been crucial to the team this season. He's played left field and second base and is willing to grab a glove and play wherever he is needed. Teams don't get players like Donovan all the time.

Donovan is slashing .293/.364/.425 with a OPS+ of 121. He has 23 doubles, eight home runs, 52 runs scored, 38 RBIs, and three stolen bases. He received his first All-Star game recognition this season, getting two hits in the National League's win.

Barrel is a stat that measures batted balls with the perfect combination of exit velocity and launch angle. This season Donovan's at 8.8%, while the league average is 7.8%. Aaron Judge leads the league with 14.8%, while Willson Contreras leads the Cardinals with 9.3%. As expected, Donovan is above average.

He was third in Rookie of the Year voting in 2022. He won the first-ever Gold Glove for a utility player that season. Hopefully, more Gold Glove awards are in Donovan's future. He's making his case this season.

Donovan will be arbitration eligible in 2026 and a free agent in 2028. This likely makes him an intriguing option for those seeking a versatile player who can bring his unique style to the team. Donovan's young teammates, such as Thomas Saggese, enjoy talking to him and getting his thoughts and feedback. They all appreciate the way he conducts his business, which embodies the classic Cardinal Way.

Hopefully Donovan will remain a Cardinal at the end of the season. Rather than trading away the young talent, the Cardinals should look to sign Donovan long term, locking him up through his arbitration years and beyond.

Donovan is deserving of a nice payday for all his hard work. Fans would much rather see the young star getting paid rather than traded away.