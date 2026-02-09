Yankees swipe former Cardinals executive for oddly named new scouting position

Chaim Bloom has his fingerprints all over the St. Louis Cardinals' organization now, and while some of the former regime remains in place, others have moved on to find new roles within the game of baseball.

Rob Rains of stlsportspage.com reported a few days ago that former Cardinals' executive Matt Slater had landed a new role with the New York Yankees under a very odd job title that seems to align with what he was doing with St. Louis for many years.

Former #STLCards executive Matt Slater has a new job. He is joining the Yankees as Global Player Acquisitions Supervisor. — Rob Rains (@RobRains) February 7, 2026

Former Cardinals executive Matt Slater is now the Yankees' Global Player Acquisitions Supervisor

Slater, who joined the Cardinals in 2007, was one of John Mozeliak's most prized executives during his run as general manager and president of baseball operations. Slater served in a few different roles, including special assistant to Mozeliak in the area of player procurement and director of player personnel. Slater was involved in all player acquisitions, but had a special role in helping the Cardinals emerge in markets like Asia and Cuba.

Slater has served as a consultant to the Orix Buffaloes Baseball Club of the NPB for close to two decades now, so his relationships in Japan and other international markets are a major asset. Prior to coming to St. Louis, Slater served in a number of front office roles with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles.

Slater left the Cardinals' organization back in October 2024 when the first wave of Bloom's new hires began to be set into motion.

Now with the Yankees, Slater will get the opportunity to use his experience and relationships in the international market to help draw exciting international talent to the Bronx. Prior to the Dodgers swiping the big names as of late, the Yankees had long been the top option for many international talent, but they haven't had the same luck in recent years. Slater is thought of highly in the game of baseball.

Mozeliak and the Yankees' senior vice president and general manager, Brian Cashman, have been close for a long time, so it is no surprise to see a former lieutenant of Mozeliak end up in New York.