Yankees can't quit washed Cardinals fan favorite as unexpected rumors swirl

When the St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt parted ways last offseason, it was a painful, but necessary, split between a team and player both on the decline.

Long gone are the days of Goldy competing for MVP awards or Gold Gloves, as he did in nearly every season from 2013-22. His tenure in the Gateway City yielded plenty of awards and four playoff appearances, though the Redbirds never advanced beyond the NLCS with their star first baseman in tow.

Thus, Goldschmidt sought a ring with the 2024 AL pennant winners, though they too fell flat. Therefore, it appeared that he was headed for a divorce with thew New York Yankees at the onset of the offseason, but those plans may be changing.

Yankees have interest in bringing back Paul Goldschmidt, per @JackCurryYES pic.twitter.com/x39iwHmZ5H — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) January 28, 2026

Yankees, Paul Goldschmidt may reunite for one last ride in 2026

To be clear, the seven-time All-Star was never expected to re-sign in St. Louis, especially not after Chaim Bloom traded away the team's trio of veteran leaders. It only makes sense for Goldy to try and win that elusive World Series with an actual contender, though the Yankees may or may not fall under that category amidst what's been a slow winter in the Bronx.

Alas, Goldschmidt may not have a ton of of other options at present. He's 38 years old and posted his worst season by fWAR (0.8) since his 48-game rookie campaign in Arizona. He's just no longer the same player who put together a Hall of Fame-worthy résumé with the Cardinals and Diamondbacks.

Now, that's not to say that Goldy can't still earn his keep in a part-time role — the former MVP has always crushed left-handed pitchers. Even during a middling debut with the Bronx Bombers in 2025 (.274/.328/.403, 103 wRC+), the longtime Cardinals slugger hit southpaws to the tune of a .336/.411/.570 (169 wRC+) batting line.

If the Yankees do reunite with him for one last ride, that role will be the expectation. Aaron Boone's squad appears ready to give Ben Rice a long look as the everyday first baseman in 2026, meaning a bench job may be the only one available.

As for the Cardinals, now a few years removed from Goldschmidt's swan song season in St. Louis, the team is looking for their next long-term answer at the cold corner. Alec Burleson appears to be the early favorite now that Willson Contreras is in Boston, though he's perhaps best suited for a utility player role.

Whoever takes over the mantle at first base, they shouldn't be expected to replicate Goldschmidt's impact or production. Those are some mighty big shoes to fill, after all.