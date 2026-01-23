Yankees are the latest team to take a flyer on cast off Cardinals outfielder

When the St. Louis Cardinals claimed Michael Siani off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds back in late 2023, there was hope that they'd acquired a speedy outfielder with a strong enough glove to make up for his offensive shortcomings.

Unfortunately, that profile never really panned out with the Redbirds, as Siani contributed a 64 wRC+ to the cause across 2024-25. He was DFA'd at the end of last season, and the Atlanta Braves claimed him off waivers from the Cardinals.

Thus began a wild offseason journey for the 26-year-old outfielder, who was claimed by the Los Angeles Dodgers off waivers in December. Following their signing of Kyle Tucker, though, Siani was again released, only to be claimed by the New York Yankees.

The Yankees claimed OF Michael Siani, who was DFA’d as the corresponding move for Kyle Tucker on Wednesday. — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) January 23, 2026

As a member of the Yankees' 40-man roster, Siani will have a chance to crack the Opening Day lineup, assuming he isn't DFA'd for the fourth time this winter.

Michael Siani was nearly a huge Cardinals player development win

Siani's only extended action in the major leagues came in 2024 with the Cardinals, when he played in 124 games (334 plate appearances). The good was obvious: he stole 20 bases and contributed a whopping 16 Outs Above Average in the outfield, including 14 in center, helping him earn 1.1 fWAR for the season. Between his youth (24 at the time), team control (still pre-arbitration), and speed-and-defense skill set, there was a lot to like about what he brought to the table.

Unfortunately, poor results at the plate can only be overlooked for so long, and Siani never found his stride on offense. He hit just .228/.285/.285 in that 2024 season, producing a 64 wRC+ and .057 ISO. His advanced metrics weren't much better, with hard-hit, barrel, and whiff rates that ranked in the bottom-third of the league.

It also didn't help Siani's case that Victor Scott II is superior in both the field and on the base paths, the two places where he earned his keep. In effect, he was a niche player with a superfluous profile, which made it a no-brainer for the Cardinals to designate him for assignment once the 2025 season came to an end.

Still just 26 years old, Siani's career isn't over yet. It's a testament to the things he does well that teams continue to claim him off waivers, even if he's had trouble sticking around on a roster for longer than a month. Though he never did enough at the plate to be successful in St. Louis, perhaps the Yankees will be the team to unlock his full potential.