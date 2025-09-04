Yadier Molina is returning to the Cardinals dugout once again

St. Louis Cardinals fans were in for a treat earlier this summer when legendary catcher Yadier Molina made a surprise return to the dugout as a guest coach of manager Oliver Marmol in a series against the Chicago Cubs. He's now set to return for a second stint with the club this year.

The Cardinals just announced this evening that Molina will be joining the Cardinals again this weekend, this time for all three games against the San Francisco Giants.

Yadier Molina will return as a guest coach for the Cardinals once again this weekend for all three games against the Giants. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/9KHBMlRDhm — Dealin' the Cards (@DealinTheCards) September 4, 2025

With how bad things have been for the Cardinals as of late, Molina's return to the dugout is a fun wrinkle in what is otherwise a pretty forgettable stretch of baseball for the club. His presence will surely stir more conversation about the future of Marmol, but it's cool to see him continuing to invite Molina to join him by his side whenever Molina can.

We all know by now that Molina has aspirations to manage one day, and for however long he is seeking a job, Cardinals fans will always connect the dots on how he could be their next manager. Albert Pujols has also made it clear that he would like to manage soon as well.

With the recent arrival of catching prospect Jimmy Crooks III to the club, Molina joining the Cardinals for a weekend is perfect timing. Crooks will get to work directly with the Cardinals' legend on his preparation and work behind the plate, and hopefully, Molina can rub off on the potential catcher of the future for the Cardinals.

For a Cardinals organization that prides itself on having Hall of Famers in uniform and key figures in their history passing down their wisdom to the next generation, having Molina in the dugout is a huge opportunity for this young club to continue to grow as a unit. Some of their runway guys, like Jordan Walker, have had their preparation questioned by Marmol as of late, and if there's anyone who can show those guys how to work and prepare, it's Molina.