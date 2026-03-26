Writers' predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals 2026 season

Writer Predictions: Cliff Williams (@CW_Sports_HQ)

Team MVP: Masyn Winn

To me, this is the easiest question to answer. Without a doubt, this will be Masyn Winn. He has been so consistent offensively, and last year won a Gold Glove at the most difficult position to play other than catcher. As young as he is, you can see him slowly becoming a leader of this team, which adds to his list of reasons to be the 2026 MVP.

Breakout Hitter: Joshua Baez

It would be easy to mention JJ Wetherholt here, but my pick is Joshua Báez. I know he will not be on the opening day roster, but I predict it won’t be long before he is called up. Whether it is a trade of an outfielder (Nootbar) or someone gets hurt, or Walker still can’t find his swing, there are too many reasons to think he won’t be the next man up. If he is, he could be the bat the Cardinals are looking for.

Breakout Pitcher: Brycen Mautz

With this being such a young staff, there are a lot of pitchers that the Cardinals are hoping will break out. The entire starting five is young enough that none have had an actual breakout yet. After watching Mautz pitch and with him winning the Cardinals Pitcher of the Year award, I could see him being called up and never letting go of a rotation spot.

Bold Prediction: Four players hit 15 home runs and steal 15 bases

The Cardinals will do something that only the 2000 Blue Jays, 1999 Rangers, and the 1987 Mets have done in the history of baseball. That will be to have four players who will hit 15 home runs and have 15 stolen bases. Only the Nationals have more above-average speed guys on their team. While the Cardinals don’t have that 30-home run guy, they have several that have been in that 10-20 range, and if everything comes together, this could be a fun brand of baseball to watch.

2026 Team Summary:

Most odds have the Cardinals winning 69.5 games this year. I will take the over on that. This team is set up to have a top 5 defense and a team that could challenge for the stolen base crown. Even though this is the youngest team in the league, for their age, they have a lot of experience already. If this pitching staff can be just close to average, then I expect them to finish the season with 75 wins.