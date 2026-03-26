Writers' predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals 2026 season

Writer Predictions: Scott Plaza (@MrPlaztastic17)

Team MVP: Alec Burleson

He might win the triple crown for the Cardinals' offense this year as one of their most consistent hitters in the middle of the order. I see a .275 average, 25 homers, and 80 RBI being the Burly we will come to expect for the next few seasons. He is going to be the voice for the clubhouse as an established veteran.

Breakout Hitter: Masyn Winn

The lineup is predicted to be so poor that really anyone can be chosen as a breakout hitter, but I mostly want to just see Winn take that next step in year 3. I am not looking for 20 homers, but 12-15 homers with 15 stolen bases and a batting average approaching .270 would be ideal for Winn this year.

Breakout Pitcher: Dustin May

It is unfortunate that we are only going to see him for a few months, but this could be the season that May fans have been waiting for. With him touching the upper 90s and building off a healthy season, May could be a difference maker for whoever acquires him at the deadline.

Bold Prediction: Victor Scott II, Masyn Winn, and JJ Wetherholt combine for 100 stolen bases

Last year, the Cardinals stole 89 bases as a team, with VSII making up the vast majority of that. With Scott looking to take a step offensively, Winn being healthy, and Wetherholt getting on base plenty, the Cardinals should run their way up the baserunning leaderboards.

2026 Team Summary:

The projections around the team are crazy, in my opinion. The NL Central is nothing spectacular when compared to the other divisions, so I see all the teams beating up on each other. The Cardinals will finish 77-85 and finish at worst fourth in the division. We will learn plenty about the lineup, but the pitching might need another season to sort itself out.