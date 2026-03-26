Writers' predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals 2026 season

Writer Predictions: AJ Stone, (@StonesJournalX)

Team MVP: Masyn Winn

Whether it’s flashing the leather, stealing bases, or the occasional glimpse of sneaky pop, Winn does it all. His high floor limits seasonal pitfalls and he’s proven time and time again that he’s a building block for St. Louis’ future. When I think of the Cardinals' MVP, I'm specifically talking about the most valuable player (WAR). Ivan Herrera, Alec Burleson, and JJ Wetherholt are all likely to outperform Winn offensively. That being said, Winn has the potential to smack 15 home runs, steal 25 bags, and win a platinum glove. That’s my 2026 MVP.

Breakout Hitter: JJ Wetherholt

I’ll have to be a sheep on this one and follow the herd. Wetherholt is incredible. He makes elite swing decisions, puts up consistently quality ABs, draws walks, and also hits baseballs really hard. This kid is special and although I think growing pains will keep him from outperforming Winn in terms of overall value, he should be a perennial All-Star for years to come.

Breakout Pitcher: Hunter Dobbins

Dobbins has been somewhat overshadowed this spring (He’s been recovering from an injury). In Boston, his underlying metrics were really positive. He limited hard contact and stayed on the ground without walking batters, and did all of that without striking out ANYONE. His stuff is clearly good enough to rack up more Ks; he was just a young pitcher working through his cup of coffee in The Show. I’m inclined to believe that with his newly acquired experience and a few tweaks here and there, Dobbins can develop into a really intriguing arm.

Bold Prediction: Alec Burleson is traded at the deadline

In my opinion, Burleson should’ve already been dealt. If you’re going for a fire sale, and Brendan Donovan is making his way out of town, what’s the use in holding onto Burleson? He’s a good hitter, but he doesn’t hit for much power, doesn’t run well, can’t field, and is entirely dependent on what he does at the plate. Not to mention his value is at an all-time high. Why not flip him? More teams than I can count (I guess I can’t count very high) could use a young first baseman/corner outfielder who’s a good bat. If Burleson was hitting seventh, he’d be elite, but in his current role, he’s an eye-roll for an organization not trying to compete.

2026 Team Summary:

I’m expecting the Cardinals to finish 72-90 and at the bottom of the NL Central. Don’t be surprised when the Redbirds get off to a good start and then sputter out before the deadline. This team has the undertones of big league talent scattered about like seeds waiting to grow, but it’s not enough for 2026. After a deadline where they’ll almost certainly sell, the second half could be the worst kind of eyesore. I’m holding out hope for debuts from Quinn Matthews, Tink Hence, Joshua Baez, Chase Davis, JJ Wetherholt, and Ixan Henderson in 2026. My wishlist is one word: clarity. We know it all too well from the Mozeliak regime, and unfortunately, even though it was chewed up and spat out in Cardinals fans’ faces more than once, they’ve got next to nothing to show for the last three seasons. 2026 should be the first stepping stone towards perennial competitiveness and an eventual 12th World Series championship.