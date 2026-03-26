Writers' predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals 2026 season

Writer Predictions: Matt Smith (@redbirdrundown2)

Team MVP: Ivan Herrera

It’s his time. Typically, the Cardinals have an established veteran star on the roster to hand over the keys to a younger guy. There’s no one to hand Herrera the keys, but he’s ready to drive. It would not surprise me in the slightest to see him post a 150 wRC+ this season and start to get the loudest cheers at Busch from normie Cards fans. The only thing that is going to derail this masher is his health. So, Cardinals, wrap him in bubble wrap and let the bat play.

Breakout Hitter: JJ Wetherholt

How’s this for a hill I’m willing to die on: JJ Wetherholt will be in a red jacket someday. He’s such a high-floor player due to his selectivity and plate discipline. He has that on full display this spring. But, this is not just a walks guy - he has oppo taco power. Honestly, he might make my pick for team MVP in Ivan Herrera look foolish by the end of the year.

Breakout Pitcher: Quinn Mathews

He’s healthy and throwing seeds. The velocity is back up. He’s getting legit swing and miss in the fastball and that change-up is as devastating as ever. He just needs the opportunity. One way or another this year he’s going to get it. I’m betting he’ll make us forget an injury-riddled 2025 and Regan the hype from his ridiculous 2024. The strikeout wave is creating in St. Louis and he’ll be the first one to break the shoreline.

Bold Prediction: Tink Hence electrifies as the closer

Getting batters out has never been the problem for Hence. He’s done it with aplomb at every level he’s ever been at. The problem has always been the slight frame and health. With the Cardinals shifting him into a bullpen role to lighten that inning load, he’s going to shine right away in Memphis - and ride that talent right into St. Louis. He’ll end the year in the closer’s role. We’ve got to think of some entrance music for him…



2026 Team Summary:

Variance is going to be the name of the game this year. And, I’d hate to use the term that Mo was addicted to, but patience is key. But these guys are worth being patient for. The organization has grown by leaps and bounds around this young core and is far better prepared for development than it has been. It won’t be enough to bring this team to the playoffs, but it will net them 75 wins this season. This year though, 75 wins will feel like a springboard into the future instead of a long, slow decline from the Pujols years. Take heart, Cards fans, the winning years are coming.