Why the baseball world is buying into the Cardinals again

Media outlets across baseball continue to persist with this simple narrative: Cardinal baseball is back. The Redbird record currently sits at 21-15 through the team’s first 36 contests, landing them fifth overall in the National League.

After splitting a shortened two-game series with the Brew Crew, St. Louis heads west to face off against a mighty foe in the San Diego Padres. Even though the Cards have a tough schedule ahead, the national hype train is full steam ahead.

Good publicity for St. Louis

Former All-Star hurler Dontrelle Willis is more than convinced of this Cardinals core.

“This team, it’s a youth one. They have something special in St. Louis right now,” Willis said via MLBONFOX.

Former Cardinal and now MLB analyst Xavier Scruggs didn’t hold back on his glowing Redbird review either.

“Development is never a straight line,” said Scruggs. “The Cardinals have the youngest roster in baseball right now. They walked into 2026 not even knowing who their leadoff hitter would be. JJ Wetherholt stepped into that spot and hasn’t given it back. Jordan Walker struggled for two straight years, a 68 WRC+ over that stretch. The noise got loud, and people wanted to move on from him. Instead, he completely reinvented himself. This Cardinals team is getting back to what they’ve always done best: trust the process, develop young talent, and beat teams in multiple ways. St. Louis is back to being St. Louis, and the baseball world better start paying attention. "

Cardinal legend Matt Adams is seeing Red early as well. In an interview with Tamar Sher of Matrix Midwest, the local legend notes what he's noticed thus far.

"They're playing with a ton of confidence... I think inside that clubhouse they're out to prove a lot of people wrong," said Adams.

Cardinals beat writer Derrick Goold has long offered a unique perspective on Cardinals baseball. His great work embodies the love of baseball that’s saturated in the city's roots. When asked how this year’s group differs on 101 ESPN, Goold offered his insight.

“I think there’s an energy about it,” Goold said. “For the last few years, this team has had such a hard time capturing the imagination of the fan base. Whether it was a dull atmosphere at the ballpark or dull results, there was a lot of dullness to it. The kids would say, 'The Cardinals didn’t have a whole lot of rizz, man!'"

What makes these birds fly?

This Cardinals team plays, well, Cardinal baseball. The baby birds win games on the margins. Almost as if they want to toy with their opponent and the fans' mental state. Due to such chaotic play, the team has ascended to full-fledged Cardiac Cards status.

St. Louis is currently the best team in baseball at taking the extra bag. Whether it’s a sacrifice fly, cutting second on a single, or stretching a looping liner into a two-bagger, the Redbirds put pressure on the defense with aggressive, yet disciplined baserunning.

Another characteristic of this year’s team has been the lockdown ninth inning. Newly bestowed closer Riley O’Brien is the Cardinals' newest not-so-secret weapon. He’s made it his mission to challenge Mason Miller of the Padres for this year’s Reliever of the Year award. O’Brien has been turning heads all over the league. Aram Leighton of JustBaseballMedia was quoted as saying, “I don’t know how you game plan against this guy.” O’Brien is exactly that, a mystery to hitters across the league. And their illusion is to the Redbirds' benefit.

St. Louis has brought back another trend we saw not too long ago, of playing immaculate defense. Nolan Gorman, who slotted in for the departed Nolan Arenado, has improved so much that he now grades out as a plus defender. Victor Scott II, although he’s been enduring offensive inconsistency, has flagged down about as many baseballs as Zack Hample. Leading the defensive charge is stud rookie JJ Wetherholt, who currently ranks in the 99th percentile in fielding run value across the league.

One thing to point out about all of these trends: They’re coachable. Defense, baserunning, and bullpen scheming. Who’s in charge of all of that? Oliver Marmol, the skipper in St. Louis, has his club ROLLING.

Regardless of all the early love, the Cardinals are a mere 36 games into their season. It could all crash and burn, and fans would be left with nothing but a quick glimpse at hope. The point is, the league is buying in, and you should too.