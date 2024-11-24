Which St. Louis Cardinals are the most decorated individuals?

It's awards season in Major League Baseball. As is custom following the World Series, winners of various awards -- including Rookie of the Year, Manager of the Year, Cy Young, and Most Valuable Player -- are announced.

The St. Louis Cardinals have had their fair share of decorated players in their long history. To name only a few, they have 21 Most Valuable Players, six Rookies of the Year, three Cy Youngs, six Platinum Glove winners, and three Managers of the Year. Several players have won these awards multiple times, and I wanted to discover who some of the most decorated players in Cardinals' history are for each individual award.

Manager of the Year

Three different Cardinal managers have been recognized with this award: Whitey Herzog (1985), Tony La Russa (2002), and Mike Shildt (2019).

Silver Slugger

Albert Pujols has taken home the most Silver Slugger awards in Cardinals' history with six total. He won the award in 2001, 2003, 2003, 2008, 2009, and 2010.

Platinum Glove

Yadier Molina, rightfully so, has the most Platinum Gloves in franchise history. He has won the award four times: 2011, 2012, 2014, and 2015. As a franchise, the Cardinals have the most Platinum Glove recipients in MLB history. The award was introduced in 2011.

Gold Glove

Ozzie Smith has taken home the most Gold Gloves as a Cardinal. "The Wizard" won the award every year from 1982 to 1992 along with recognition in 1994.

Cy Young

Cardinal pitchers have won the Cy Young Award only three times in franchise history. Bob Gibson won it in both 1968 and 1970, and Chris Carpenter took home the award in 2005.

Rookie of the Year

As this is a one-time award, no player in baseball history has won it multiple times. However, the Cardinals have had six different rookies win this award. Albert Pujols was the most recent recipient in 2001.

Most Valuable Player

Of the Cardinals' 21 Most Valuable Player trophies, a figure second to only the New York Yankees, only two players have won it three times: Stan Musial and Albert Pujols. Stan the Man took home the award in 1943, 1946, and 1948. Pujols won MVP in 2005, 2008, and 2009.