Where the St. Louis Cardinals' top prospects will be starting the 2025 season

Rookie League FCL Cardinals

Pitchers: Brian Holiday (#15), Branneli Franco (#25)

Brian Holiday was drafted in the third round out of Oklahoma State in 2024 but did not make his debut last season. He sports a low- to mid-90s fastball and needs to command the zone to be successful. Holiday will need to show development in his secondary pitches, but his slider appears to be his best so far.

The youngest pitcher on the list, the 18-year-old Franco was signed last January from the Dominican Republic. He has a mid-90s fastball but could add a couple more ticks as he matures into his 6'3 frame. As is the case with many pitchers from the DR, Franco struggles to command the strike zone and walked 13% of batters last year. The command issues limited him to a little over three innings per start, so Franco will need to lower that rate if he wants to stick as a starter.

Catcher: Rainiel Rodriguez (#8)

The final catcher on the list is another 18-year-old from the Dominican, and Rainiel Rodriguez tore up the Dominican Summer League with 25 extra-base hits in 41 games. Rodriguez projects as an above-average hitter but will need to continue to improve defensively to stick as a catcher. Since he is only a teenager, there is plenty of time to work on his defensive skills, but his offensive potential makes him another enviable piece in the minor leagues.

Infielder: Yairo Padilla (#9)

Another 2024 international free agent signed from the Dominican is switch-hitting 17-year-old Yairo Padilla. The shortstop showed well in the DSL, being named an All-Star after notching 10 extra-base hits and 22 steals in 35 games. Padilla has shown patience at the plate and puts the ball in play well for a young hitter. There is potential for Padilla to add more power to his game, and he may stick as a shortstop, but his strong arm could play well at third base as well.

Outfielders: Travis Honeyman (#24), Royelny Strop (#27)

Boston College product Travis Honeyman was limited to 20 games in his first season due to shoulder surgery, but he had a strong showing before the injury. Honeyman is seen as an above-average hitter with decent pop and good wheels who can play all around the outfield.

The son of former major league reliever Pedro Strop, Royelny was signed during this year's international signing period for $1.5 million. The lanky lefty projects as an outfielder with above-average power once the 16-year-old adds some bulk to his 6'1 frame. Depending on how his body reacts to added weight, Strop may settle in as a corner outfielder with pop, and his lefty swing has shown the ability to hit with power to all fields.