Where the St. Louis Cardinals' top prospects will be starting the 2025 season

High-A Peoria Chiefs

Pitcher: Darlin Saladin (#17)

Darlin Saladin was signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2019 and made it up to High-A last season. The righty is under six feet but still boasts a nice fastball and has flashed enough potential with his secondary pitches to warrant run as a starter. Saladin was eligible for the Rule 5 draft this past offseason, but being a 22-year-old in A-ball limited his suitors. He has averaged over a strikeout an inning and has shown solid command since turning pro.

Outfielder: Zach Levenson (#28)

Levenson is a right-handed hitting outfielder who was drafted out of Miami in 2023 and had a strong debut season with Palm Beach but struggled with Peoria last year. He has the potential to be an above-average power hitter and could find time in Springfield if any of the above hitters make the move to the next level.

Single-A Palm Beach Cardinals

Pitchers: Chen-Wei Lin (#13), Zack Showalter (#19)

One of the most intriguing arms in the entire organization, the 6'7 Lin was signed out of Taiwan in 2023 and has shown good strikeout stuff but struggled with his command in his short professional career. Lin took a step forward in 2024, going 10-5 and pitching 116 innings with Palm Beach. This season will be a big one for the 23-year-old's development for the future.

Zack Showalter was an 11th-round pick by the Orioles in 2022 and has been stuck in Single-A since his pro debut. To this point, he has never thrown more than 34 innings in a season but has shown great strikeout potential. His command and lack of secondary pitches have hindered his development, so he will have to show growth in both of those aspects to move up to the next level.

Catcher: Ryan Campos (#18)

Another quality catcher in the minor leagues, Ryan Campos has opened some eyes with a strong first season in Palm Beach last year. After being drafted out of Arizona State, the 22-year-old backstop hit .319 with as many walks as strikeouts in 26 games. Campos is seen as more of a contact hitter and does not profile to have much power even as he matures, so his defense, which needs some work, will help to move him along the organization.