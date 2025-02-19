Where each former Cardinals player signed in free agency as spring training begins

Let's go back to the year 2019. The St. Louis Cardinals had just lost in four games in the National League Championship Series to the eventual World Series champion Washington Nationals. Sure, the ending to the season wasn't ideal, but the Cardinals were riding a high they hadn't felt since 2014 and 2015.

In his first full season as manager, Mike Shildt led the Cardinals to a 91-71 record and a division title. The old guard of Yadier Molina, Paul Goldschmidt, and Matt Carpenter were still on the roster, and Adam Wainwright led a young rotation that featured Jack Flaherty, Dakota Hudson, and Michael Wacha. Flaherty, who was just 23 at the time, had a spectacular second half that year en route to a top-five Cy Young finish.

Behind these veteran position players rested several players under 28 who provided meaningful innings for the Cardinals: Paul DeJong, Harrison Bader, Kolten Wong, Tommy Edman, Tyler O'Neill, Andrew Knizner, Alex Reyes, and Giovanny Gallegos.

Oh, how time has passed.

Now, each of these players is on the other side of 30 and no longer with the Cardinals. Rather than seeing young studs take the next step and contend for the World Series, Cardinal fans watched each player fade into oblivion and move on to other teams. Kolten Wong entered free agency in 2021 and signed with the Brewers. Harrison Bader was traded in 2022. Jack Flaherty and Paul DeJong were traded at the 2023 trade deadline. Others were simply sent into free agency without a trace.

However, they've all seemed to have hit free agency at the same time this offseason, and several former cornerstone players, along with players who were here in passing, are now playing elsewhere.

Where did former Cardinals sign in free agency this winter?

Former players who are still free agents

SP Jose Quintana

SP Kyle Gibson

SP Lance Lynn

RP Keynan Middleton

3B Patrick Wisdom

RP Dominic Leone

DH Matt Carpenter

SP Jack Flaherty - Detroit Tigers, one year, $35 million

This is Jack Flaherty's second stint with the Detroit Tigers via free agency. He signed with them last winter on a one-year prove-it deal, and he was eventually traded to the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Flaherty parlayed a strong season with a 13-7 record, a 3.18 ERA, and 194 strikeouts in 162 innings into a seven-figure deal to go back to the Motor City.

RHP John Brebbia - Detroit Tigers, one year, $2.25 million

Another former Cardinal pitcher will be playing for the Detroit Tigers next year. Reliever John Brebbia, who played in St. Louis from 2017 through 2019 in the team's last good era, agreed to a one-year deal with the Detroit Tigers earlier this offseason. Brebbia has a career 3.80 ERA through seven years, and he'll look to channel the success he had in Atlanta last year down the stretch.

Brebbia joins a Detroit bullpen filled with mystery players who were excellent last year. He'll slot in as a middle reliever ahead of youngsters like Jason Foley, Beau Brieske, and Tyler Holton.