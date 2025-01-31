Way-too-early Cardinals Opening Day roster projection

Bullpen (8) - Ryan Helsley, JoJo Romero, Ryan Fernandez, Matthew Liberatore, Steven Matz, John King, Chris Roycroft, and Kyle Leahy

Just missed the cut: Gordon Graceffo, Riley O'Brien, and Ryan Loutos

Many of us expected Ryan Helsley to be traded this offseason. Instead, he's set to lock down games for the Cardinals once again in a contract year. His presence in the bullpen will be huge for helping the relief core repeat its high level of performance in 2025.

Last year, the big four of Helsley, Andrew Kittredge, JoJo Romero, and Ryan Fernandez helped lead a top-10 bullpen in baseball that helped the Cardinals win so many close games. While the Cardinals are hoping their lineup is better in 2025 so they don't have to play in so many of those again, they'll still need their bullpen to perform if they want to compete.

The Cardinals did lose Kittredge from their bullpen this offseason, and both Romero and Fernandez struggled in the second half. There is still talent among that relief core, but it is hard to have the same confidence in that group that I had last summer.

I do believe some of their young prospects like Gordon Graceffo, Tink Hence, and perhaps even a Cooper Hjerpe or Tekoah Roby could be factors at some point, and maybe they help elevate the upside that group has. While Liberatore will have a chance to earn a rotation spot, he was great in relief last year and could be a weapon again in 2025.

In this scenario, I have Matz sliding into the bullpen, where his stuff could play up in short or multi-inning stints, but he can still jump back into the rotation as needed. I don't love that this means there are four lefties in the bullpen, so maybe they would option Liberatore or John King in this scenario, or use that as a reason to start Matz over McGreevy.

The only sure fire options seem to be Helsley, Romero, and Fernandez at this point. Chris Roycroft and Kyle Leahy seem like strong options, but they'll have to earn those spots once again in camp. Don't be shocked if Riley O'Brien or Ryan Loutos make a strong push, and there are a number of others I did not even mention who could factor in as well.