Way-too-early Cardinals Opening Day roster projection

Rotation (5) - Sonny Gray, Erick Fedde, Andre Pallante, Miles Mikolas, and Michael McGreevy

Just missed the cut: Quinn Matthews and Zack Thompson

Despite interest in arms like Steven Matz and Erick Fedde from rival teams, the Cardinals are entering camp with the four veteran starters and Andre Pallante projected to lead their rotation.

Pallante, Sonny Gray, and Erick Fedde are locks to be in the rotation, barring injury. Miles Mikolas is likely going to have a spot as well unless he hits the injured list or has a horrible camp. The only starter that actually seems to have a chance of dropping from the rotation if that five-man group remains healthy is Matz.

Michael McGreevy was excellent in his short sample size last year and is in pole position to win a rotation spot if he performs well in camp. Considering the Cardinals have placed Matz in the bullpen multiple times before, I really don't think they'll hesitate to do it again. Matz has the flexibility to bounce between a reliever and starter role if needed, so if there is a young arm the Cardinals think is ready to roll with a spot in the rotation, I think that's the best route to take.

Outside of McGreevy, names like Zack Thompson, Matthew Liberatore, Quinn Mathews, Drew Rom, Gordon Graceffo, and Sem Robberse are names to watch in camp to grab a spot in the rotation. At some point in 2025, prospects like Tink Hence, Cooper Hjerpe, and Tekoah Roby could as well. My hope is that whenever any of those arms are ready to start, outside of Gray and Pallante, the Cardinals look to clear rotation spots to give them opportunities.

But to start the season? I don't see much space clearing up unless injuries happen. The Cardinals' reluctance to move any arms via trade this offseason is a mistake for that very reason. There are too many arms that we could name who have a legitimate argument to start next year. While some will inevitably get chances, I have a feeling we will be frustrated at the overall lack of chances that the young arms will have.