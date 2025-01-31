Way-too-early Cardinals Opening Day roster projection

Infield (6) - Willson Contreras, Nolan Arenado, Masyn Winn, Nolan Gorman, Thomas Saggese, and Luken Baker

Just missed the cut: Jose Barrero and Jose Fermin

As things stand today, it looks like Nolan Arenado is going to be the Cardinals starting third baseman come Opening Day. Kind of wild!

Just a few months ago, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Arenado was going to be on a different team come 2025, but barring a last-minute deal coming together, the future Hall of Famer is going to try and get things back on track with the Birds on the Bat.

This will shake up the Cardinals' plans with their position player group significantly. With third base now occupied by Arenado, Gorman likely remains at second base full-time as he attempts to rebound from his own rough year in 2024, and Thomas Saggese's opportunites become a lot more limited. I actually think there is a scenario where Saggese does not make the Opening Day roster if Arenado is there, but based on how I am predicting the outfield will shake out, he is still needed and will find some playing time.

Willson Contreras finds a new home at first base this year, and while Alec Burleson will get the occasional start there, it seems likely that Luke Baker will be squeezed out of any regular role other than a pinch hitter off the bench. Considering how lefty-heavy the Cardinals are, he could get quite a bit of run in that role.

Masyn Winn will look to follow up his awesome rookie campaign with another strong showing in 2025, and Saggese seems to be in line to spell him whenever that is needed. If Saggese does not make the roster, I would expect Jose Fermin to take his place, or perhaps Jose Barrero can show enough in camp to steal the final position player spot.

There is a lot of potential in this group, but ideally, the Cardinals will find a new home for Arenado soon that helps free up plenty of playing time for Gorman, Saggese, and the rest of the young position players on their roster.