Viral video rubs Cardinals historical dominance into Cubs' fans faces

Center field - Hack Wilson vs. Jim Edmonds

I'll admit it, I didn't know who Hack Wilson was before this exercise. The right-handed center fielder retired with a .307 batting average and a .545 slugging percentage; he slugged 244 home runs for his career. Wilson won the 1930 National League MVP award, and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1979.

Jim Edmonds's career is far more impressive, however. Edmonds was a four-time All-Star who won eight Gold Gloves in center. He hit 393 home runs and recorded 1,949 hits en route to a career OPS+ of 132. Edmonds didn't win an MVP during his career, but he finished in the top five twice during the 2000s. He racked up 60.4 bWAR for his career.

The Jomboy Media boys got this one right, too.

Right field - Sammy Sosa vs. Stan Musial

Jolly Olive wanted Stan Musial, but Jake Storiale convinced him to concede and go with Sosa. This was hands down the biggest mistake of this exercise.

Sammy Sosa was a home run machine, don't discount that. He hit 609 long balls in his career, and he won six Silver Sluggers as a result of his massive power. Sosa also won the 1998 National League MVP award. He was one of the best power hitters of his time, and only Mark McGwire and Barry Bonds measure up to his prowess when it comes to home runs.

However, Stan Musial should only be bested by guys like Babe Ruth, Willie Mays, or Barry Bonds as the best player in baseball history. Musial went to 24 All-Star Games, won three MVPs, and won the Batting Title seven times during his career. He accumulated an astonishing 128.6 bWAR during his career.

This competition isn't even close. Musial laps Sammy Sosa.

Starting pitcher - Fergie Jenkins vs. Bob Gibson

Let's not discount Jenkins here. He had an admirable career with a 284-226 record, and he struck out 3,192 batters during his career. He threw 4,500 innings throughout his career and won the 1971 Cy Young Award. Fergie Jenkins's career ERA of 3.34 is admirable. Jenkins was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1991.

Bob Gibson was one of the best pitchers in baseball history, though. Gibby threw 255 complete games, struck out 3,279 batters, and had a career 2.89 ERA. Gibson won two Cy Young trophies, an MVP, nine Gold Gloves, and he had the best ERA in the league in 1968 (1.12). Gibson attended nine All-Star Games and accumulated 89.1 bWAR for his career.

Jack and Jake chose Gibson as the better starting pitcher, and they were 100% right.

The St. Louis Cardinals have better players at every position than the Chicago Cubs do throughout the histories of both organizations.

There's an argument to be made here that the Cardinals have a better player at every position on the diamond compared to the Cubs. Yadier Molina, Albert Pujols, Rogers Hornsby, Ken Boyer, Ozzie Smith, Lou Brock, Jim Edmonds, Stan Musial, and Bob Gibson would make for one of the best teams in baseball history, and it would certainly beat the best lineup that the Cubs could roll out.