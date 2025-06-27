Viral video rubs Cardinals historical dominance into Cubs' fans faces

Third base - Aramis Ramirez vs. Nolan Arenado

Let me start by saying that I think Ken Boyer or Scott Rolen should be here instead of Nolan Arenado. They're both more iconic Cardinal third basemen, and either would easily beat out Aramis Ramirez. Alas, that isn't the case here.

The Jomboy gentlemen chose Arenado due to career numbers and future Hall of Famer status. Arenado has a career slash line of .283/.340/.510 for a 119 OPS+. He's slugged 351 home runs in his career, and he's already accumulated 57.7 bWAR with a few years left in the tank. Arenado's 10 Gold Gloves and six Platinum Gloves should do most of the talking for his case here.

Aramis Ramirez finished his career with 32.3 bWAR and a .283/.341/.492 slash line, 386 home runs, and a 115 OPS+. Ramirez won one Silver Slugger in his career. There isn't much of an argument for Ramirez in this competition, and the gap would be much wider had more worthy third baseman like Scott Rolen or Ken Boyer been chosen to represent the Cardinals.

Shortstop - Ernie Banks vs. Ozzie Smith

Here's the first mistake made by Jack and Jake. The two selected Ernie Banks for his offensive output that Ozzie Smith lacked.

Banks finished his career with a .274 batting average, 512 home runs, and 2,583 hits. The two-time MVP attended 14 All-Star Games, and he was elected into the Hall of Fame in 1977. Ernie accumulated 67.7 bWAR for his career. Banks was a strong hitter for a defense-first position.

However, Ozzie Smith was one of the greatest defenders in all of baseball, regardless of the position. The Wizard won 13 Gold Gloves and attended 15 All-Star Games. He racked up 76.9 bWAR, and he finished his career with 580 stolen bases. There's not much of a competition here between Banks and Smith when looking at the whole player, and the Jomboy Media guys messed this one up by picking Ernie Banks over Ozzie Smith.

Left field - Billy Williams vs. Lou Brock

The answer should be pretty quick here, too. Lou Brock is the easy answer for the better left fielder. Brock stole 938 bags in his career, and he retired with a .293 batting average and 149 home runs. He was a six-time All-Star and a two-time World Series champion. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1985.

Billy Williams was a six-time All-Star and the 1961 National League Rookie of the Year. He also won the batting title in 1972 thanks to a .333 batting average. Banks was the superior offensive player, but once again, Brock had a more impressive, well-rounded career. Jolly Olive and Talkin' Jake were right once again.

Let's round things out with center field, right field, and starting pitcher