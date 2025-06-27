Viral video rubs Cardinals' historical dominance into Cubs fans' faces

The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs have one of baseball's longest rivalries. The two clubs have faced off 2,517 times, and the Cardinals have won 1,223 of the games for a .490 winning percentage. During the course of baseball history, the Cubs have had the upper hand.

However, the Cardinals have found much more success when it comes to championships and individual player performance. The Cardinals have 11 World Series to the Cubs' 3, St. Louis boasts 18 Hall of Famers while the Cubs have 14, and the Cardinals have won 23 National League pennants to the Cubs' 17 pennants.

Jomboy Media recently posted a video in which Jack Oliver (Jolly Olive) and Jake Storiale picked players at each position for the Cardinals and Cubs. There's a strong argument for the Cardinals to win every single spot on the diamond.

Creating a lineup of the best Cubs and Cardinals players at each position pic.twitter.com/GUlYfjud1M — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 26, 2025

Jomboy Media hosts prove that the St. Louis Cardinals have better players than the Chicago Cubs.

Let's go position by position and break down both their candidates and their choices.

Catcher - Gabby Hartnett vs. Yadier Molina

If you were born after World War II, you did not get to see Gabby Hartnett play. Hartnett accumulated 55.5 bWAR, and he was a six-time All-Star during his career. He was voted the National League Most Valuable Player in 1936, and he was elected into the Hall of Fame in 1955. Gabby was a strong offensive catcher, finishing his career with a .297 batting average and a 126 OPS+.

Yadier Molina is one of the best defensive catchers in the history of baseball. He went to 10 All-Star Games and won nine Gold Gloves and four Platinum Gloves, and he was a member of two World Series Championship teams. Molina falls short in bWAR with a total of 41.6, but his defensive metrics far outweigh his offensive output. The Jomboy guys picked Yadi, and I'll have to agree with them.

First Base - Anthony Rizzo vs. Albert Pujols

This was easy. Albert Pujols by a long shot. Jake and Jolly Olive agree. Next.

Second base - Ryne Sandberg vs. Rogers Hornsby

The Cubs and Cardinals boast two of the greatest second basemen in the history of the sport. Ryne Sandberg played all but one of his 16 seasons with the Chicago Cubs, and he racked up 68.1 bWAR with the Cubbies. He had a career slash line of .285/.344/.452 with 282 home runs and 2,386 hits. Sandberg was a 10-time All-Star, nine-time Gold Glove winner, and seven-time Silver Slugger, and he won the National League MVP in 1984. Sandberg was elected into the Hall of Fame in 2005. However, he still doesn't measure up to Rogers Hornsby.

Hornsby nearly doubled Sandberg's bWAR total (127.1 bWAR), he hit 301 home runs, recorded 2,930 hits, and finished his career with an astounding 175 OPS+ thanks to a career .358 batting average. Hornsby won both the National League MVP and Triple Crown twice, and he was a seven-time batting title champion. It's not particularly close between Sandberg and Hornsby, and the Jomboy Media men chose correctly with Hornsby.

Now lets take a look at third base, shortstop, and left field