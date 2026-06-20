Veteran victim of Cardinals rebuild sheds honest truth about new team

The St. Louis Cardinals have surprised many in the baseball world this year, but the Boston Red Sox have been another team that took an unexpected turn this season. In Boston, however, they are trying to recover from an early season ownership debacle with a couple former Cardinals on the roster. Veteran Sonny Gray, who was dealt by Chaim Bloom to kick off the rebuild, was honest about the dysfunction in Bean Town.

Sonny Gray on the state of the Red Sox:



“I can't speak on behalf of the group, but I can speak on behalf of myself. It's very frustrating. We're not good, we're just not a good team right now, and that's just a fact.” — Gabrielle Starr (@gfstarr1) June 18, 2026

The Red Sox were expected to be major contenders in the American League this year and bolstered their roster to make a deep postseason run by adding Gray and Willson Contreras from the Cardinals. While each of the former Redbirds is doing their part by putting up career-best seasons, Boston finds themselves in the cellar of the entire Senior Circuit. Since Gray is currently 8-1 with a 3.01 ERA, so he has every right to air his grievances with the way the team's season has gone so far.

While speaking to reporters after his quality start was wasted, Gray said that the Red Sox simply are not a good team right now. The number don't lie as Boston sits 14 games under .500 and is clinging to a 10% chance of making the playoffs according to FanGraphs. Like Gray, Contreras has done his part to lead a struggling offense as the first baseman is outpacing his career averages by a long shot after a rough start to the year.

Gray was brought on to put the final touches on the Red Sox rotation and he has done that and even more. The righty did miss some time with a hamstring injury but has otherwise been a model of consistency in the trying year in Boston. At the time of the trade, Gray was excited to head to the Red Sox and be on the other side of the Yankee rivalry, but he may now be wishing he held onto his no-trade powers to stick around for a competitive Cardinal team.

Now, Gray might be scouting for another new team at this year's trade deadline. When the Cardinals were out of the race during the 2025 season, they did not deal Gray partially due to his no-trade clause. The veteran had noted how he had been traded and moved teams before and he wanted some stability for his family for the entire year before having to uproot the group to the new destination. He eventually decided that Boston was a good place to move the Gray squad but, for his own benefit, there may have to be another moving truck in the family driveway before the end of the summer.

The Cardinals never really wanted to trade Sonny Gray, but it was a move that made too much sense not to make in Chaim Bloom's first offseason in charge. Fortunately for the Cardinals, the season has progressed in a much better fashion than what the Boston Red Sox have been going through and Sonny Gray has seen enough. After comments like those, it would not be a surprise to see Gray on the move again in August.