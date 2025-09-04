Underrated Cardinals reliever is making a case for expanded role in 2026 bullpen

The St. Louis Cardinals have been using much of the second half of the 2025 season to evaluate their current roster as they look towards the 2026 campaign and beyond. Every inning and at-bat that Chaim Bloom gets to see until the season ends can hold some weight in where he believes that player fits in for the future.

While Jimmy Crooks and Cesar Prieto make up the position players who are looking to make an impression during their short time in the majors, the bullpen is full of young pitchers fighting for a spot on next year's major league roster. Ryan Fernandez and Chris Roycroft have struggled for most the season, and that created an opportunity for Matt Svanson in St. Louis. Svanson, who was sent to St. Louis as a part of the Paul DeJong trade to the Blue Jays, made his major league debut on April 16 of this year but has been subject to the Memphis shuttle due to being a young reliever with options remaining.

Matt Svanson is making a case for a major bullpen role next season.

Svanson, a 13th-round draft pick in 2021, has been called up and sent down to the minors five separate times this year, meaning he has to stay on the MLB roster or be subject to waivers. His performance this season, when paired with the team's lack of playoff potential, makes it highly improbable that Svanson will be optioned again this season. His season stats have been well above expectations, especially in a bullpen that has not had clear answers since dealing away three of their most consistent arms.

On the season, the 26-year-old righty has put up a 3-0 record and a 2.03 ERA in 31 games covering 48.2 innings with St. Louis. Showing that those numbers are not a fluke or good luck, he has an above-average strikeout rate and has done a good job of limiting hard contact. Beyond the 2025 season, Svanson has put up a solid track record of success as a high-quality reliever. After being acquired from Toronto, Svanson became the main closer for Double-A Springfield in 2024 and finished with 27 saves and a 2.69 ERA in 53 games. The peripheral stats were not as favorable, as he put up a 3.93 FIP thanks to elevated walk rates. It appears he has improved that portion of his game, as he is allowing walks at a closer-to-average 9.1% while increasing his strikeouts.

Armed with a sinker that can ramp up to the upper 90s and a sweeper he throws 34% of the time, Svanson unlocked something more while sticking with the major league roster in August. Now given an everyday spot for the rest of the season, Svanson took advantage of his opportunity and was one of the best relievers in all of baseball. As Derrick Goold notes, Svanson was so good that he received votes for MLB's Relief Pitcher of the Month but was beaten out by Raisel Iglesias of the Braves, who notched 10 saves this month. The Cardinals reliever, though, was as good, if not better, but did not pick up the same counting stats that Iglesias did.

#stlcards Matt Svanson received votes for MLB’s August Relief Pitcher of the Month after going



2-0 with 0.51 ERA in 11 games and 17.2 IP. Allowed 8 hits, 1 earned run, and struck out 24 vs 15 baserunners.



Atlanta’s Raisel Iglesias won with a strong months & 10 saves. — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) September 3, 2025

It is tough, and a fool's errand, to rely on relievers maintaining success year to year, but Matt Svanson is doing everything he can to be a piece of next year's big league roster. The St. Louis Cardinals could opt to increase his high-leverage opportunities, especially as Riley O'Brien nurses a shoulder strain and others have been ineffective. How Svanson performs to close out this season could do a lot to secure a spot for the 2026 season.