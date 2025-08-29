Under-the-radar Cardinals prospect finally being rewarded with big league call-up

While all eyes are on JJ Wetherholt and whether or not the St. Louis Cardinals will call him up to the big leagues this year, the organization is rewarding one of their most under-the-radar prospects with his first big league opportunity.

The Cardinals are calling up infielder Cesar Prieto from Triple-A Memphis to join their big league roster, with the news first being reported by Francys Romero late Thursday evening.

Sources: The St. Louis Cardinals are calling up Cuban infielder Cesar Prieto.



Prieto, 26, signed with the Orioles in 2022 after leaving Team Cuba’s camp in West Palm Beach, FL, in May 2021.



He’s hit .293 with 44 HR in four Minor League seasons, a true story of perseverance. pic.twitter.com/vbKDMsAbLV — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) August 29, 2025

The Cardinals are calling up infielder Cesar Prieto to St. Louis for his Major League debut

Prieto, who was acquired by the Cardinals from the Baltimore Orioles in the Jack Flaherty trade back at the 2023 trade deadline, does not currently rank in the Cardinals' top 30 prospects on either MLB Pipeline or Baseball America, but was having a really nice campaign for the Memphis Redbirds this year.

In 107 games at the Triple-A level, Prieto slashed .295/.359/.448 with nine home runs and 62 RBI, striking out just 13.4% of the time and walking 7.3% of his at-bats. At 26 years old, Prieto has nothing left to prove at the minor league level, so this call-up will allow the Cardinals to get a look at Prieto and see if he has a role with the organization beyond this year.

Prieto has seen time at second base, third base, and shortstop for Memphis this year, but he'll likely profile best as a second baseman or third baseman at the Major League level. The Cardinals had openings on their 40-man roster, so no move was required there, but it is still unclear what move they will make with their active roster to get Prieto to St. Louis. Masyn Winn has been battling injuries for a while now, so perhaps he is landing on the injured list.

There is a ton of uncertainty surrounding the Cardinals' 40-man roster as they head into the offseason, so this is Prieto's opportunity to leave his mark and make it difficult for St. Louis to part ways with him this offseason. Like Nathan Church, Prieto was Rule 5 eligible this upcoming December, so now the Cardinals will get an extended look at him as well.