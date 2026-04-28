Two young Cardinals cornerstones taking turns with hot streaks

Players throughout Major League Baseball go through hot and cold streaks. Even Shohei Ohtani (who is in the midst of a cold spell), Aaron Judge, and Cal Raleigh have their offensive struggles. Baseball is also a game of small sample sizes. Looking at a cold or hot streak and assuming this is what the player will be without looking at his history would be foolish.

The St. Louis Cardinals are hoping that players are able to be as consistent as possible in 2026 while they look to find out which players are core pieces of the future for the organization.

As is the case for most teams and players in baseball, the first month of the season for the Cardinals has been riddled with hot and cold streaks, particularly for two of their youngest and most important players this year.

St. Louis Cardinals young cornerstones Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn are taking turns with hot streaks to start the year.

Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn are two of the most important young players on the Cardinals' 2026 roster. Each has strides he needs to make this year, primarily with the bat. For Walker, he needs to lay off breaking balls down and away and elevate the ball when he makes contact. For Winn, he needs to get on base more often and use his plus speed to put pressure on the pitcher and the defense.

With a month and 26 games in the books, these two players have seemingly been taking turns with hot streaks.

In the chart below, you'll find stats for each player from Opening Day through April 12th.

Player Batting Avg OBP SLG BB% K% Home Runs Extra base hits wRC+ Jordan Walker .333 .404 .765 10.5% 29.8% 7 8 219 Masyn Winn .147 .310 .176 16.7% 14.3% 0 1 57

Jordan Walker came out hot to start the 2026 season. Meanwhile, Masyn Winn was slow to get going, and he even experienced some injury woes.

This chart shows data from April 13th through April 25th.

Player Batting Avg OBP SLG BB% K% Home Runs Extra base hits wRC+ Jordan Walker .214 .283 .333 6.5% 39.1% 1 3 76 Masyn Winn .400 .432 .600 6.8% 25% 1 5 186

Virtually every statistic has been flipped for Masyn Winn and Jordan Walker during these two time periods. Interestingly enough, both players started Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners with the exact same batting average: .278.

Both Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn have six multi-hit games this year. They've only lined up on multi-hit games once this year: March 29th when Winn went 3-4 with a home run, a double, and three runs batted in, and Walker went 2-5 with a double and a run scored. The Cardinals would lose that game 11-7 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Entering Sunday's afternoon game, Masyn Winn was working on a 10-game hit streak. Walker, meanwhile, was looking to break an eight-game streak with two strikeouts.

Part of the 2026 season is finding out which players in the majors should be a part of the next competitive core for the Cardinals. Winn and Walker, both former top prospects, are going to be given every opportunity to prove themselves this year. Their streakiness at different times this year is curious, but there's always hope they can align their offensive output and carry this lineup for years to come.

If both Masyn Winn and Jordan Walker are able to sync up their hot streaks, the Cardinals offense will get to a different level. Thus far, neither player has been able to match the other's production in a meaningful stretch.