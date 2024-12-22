Top 5 moments of Paul Goldschmidt's career with the St. Louis Cardinals'

#4 - Walk-off grand slam against the Blue Jays in 2022

The 2022 season was incredible for many reasons, and we'll get to that in a little bit. The month of May was particularly special for Goldschmidt's campaign, as he slashed .404/.471/.817 with 10 home runs and 33 RBI, good for a 253 wRC+. Yes, you read that right.

So when Goldschmidt came to the plate in a 3-3 tie game with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th inning, the Blue Jays knew they were in big trouble.

Goldschmidt wasted no time at the plate, blasting the first pitch he saw into the seats in left field, resulting in a walk-off grand slam for Goldschmidt as he really cemented himself as the front-runner for the 2022 National League Most Valuable Player award.

#3 - Two home runs and seven RBIs against the Brewers in a pivotal stretch run game

I'm partial to this game since I was there when it happened, but as the Cardinals held a slim lead in the National League Central race over Chicago and Milwaukee, this home series with the Brewers held a ton of weight down the stretch.

Adam Wainwright brought his best stuff that day and held the Brewers to just two hits in six innings of work, but it was Goldschmidt who really beat Milwaukee that day.

In the bottom of the third inning, Goldschmidt smashed a grand slam and then followed that up with a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to propel the Cardinals to a 10-0 victory in the series opener. Goldschmidt's seven RBI day was not only an iconic moment in his time with the Cardinals, but it also helped secure the 2019 National League Central Division Title.

One of the things that marks a star in St. Louis is their ability to come through against their division rivals. In 132 career games, Goldschmidt has posted a .926 OPS with 36 home runs against the Brewers, and while not all of those games came with St. Louis, it's a testament to how he produced in key games for the Cardinals during the regular season.

In case you were wondering, Goldschmidt has smashed 32 home runs (.939 OPS) against the Cubs in his career, 27 home runs (.871 OPS) against the Reds, and 31 home runs (.930 OPS) against the Pirates throughout his career.