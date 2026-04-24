This Cardinals minor leaguer could replace a struggling Victor Scott II

St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Victor Scott II isn't off to an ideal start to the 2026 season. The 25-year-old speedster has a .205 batting average with a .467 OPS. He has just one extra-base hit, a double. He's just three for five on stolen base attempts, and his defense has even taken a step back this year.

Scott II has not recorded a hit in his last seven games, and he's struck out eight times while walking only four times. He's in a miserable slump right now, only adding to his otherwise difficult season.

Once considered a Gold Glove candidate, VS2's defensive metrics pale in comparison to last year's figures. He's a negative defender according to Defensive Runs Saved, and he's accumulated +2 Outs Above Average so far; he finished 2025 with +12 DRS.

Due to Scott II's struggles early in the year, fans have begun calling for him to be demoted. On the surface, this seems like a good idea. He's struggling, so time with the Memphis Redbirds may be a good reset for him.

Scott II is one of the players this year who needs to get some run in the majors this year. In a rebuilding season, wins don't necessarily take priority. Instead, player development takes precedence. Sending him down to the minors would show nothing regarding his development.

Conversely, some time in a different environment could do Scott II well. May I offer Bryan Torres as a replacement for VS2 on the major-league roster?

St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguer Bryan Torres is deserving of a shot in the majors.

Bryan Torres isn't your typical minor leaguer. He's not a young, budding prospect. He isn't a guy looking to restart his career. Instead, he's a veteran utility man who has done whatever the team has needed for several years now.

Torres, who turns 29 in July, came out of Independent ball back in September of 2023 to the Cardinals. Since then, he's done nothing but be versatile and produce. He's known primarily for his hit tool, but he's also a solid defender across the diamond. Last year, Torres logged innings at second base, third base, left field, center field, and right field.

This year, Torres is slashing .380/.515/.500 at Triple-A with five extra base hits and 15 walks to nine strikeouts for a 178 wRC+. He has not hit a home run yet, but he does have four doubles and a triple. Power has never been his calling card anyway. Torres's hit tool has been on display ever since he joined the Cardinals' system.

Torres has only played at second base and center field this year, but he clearly has the ability to play across the diamond. Additionally, Torres is already on the 40-man roster, so a corresponding move wouldn't be required. Any one of Victor Scott II, Thomas Saggese (.180/.241/.220), or Jose Fermin (.208/.286/.375) could be replaced with Torres

Swapping Bryan Torres for Victor Scott II isn't necessarily a move that aligns with the organization's goal to develop major leaguers this year. However, it is a move that could allow Scott II to get a mental reset in the minors while rewarding Torres for his hard work over the last four seasons.