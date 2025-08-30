This alarming trend further cements how bad things have become for Cardinals

At one point in the 2025 season, the St. Louis Cardinals were nine games above .500 and very much in the thick of the NL Wild Card race. Things have tapered off significantly since then, but their record on the season may be getting more heavy lifting from a small stretch of the year than you might think.

Earlier this week on 101 ESPN, Brandon Kiley shared this alarming statistic regarding the Cardinals' record this year, and it's not pretty.

From May 4th to May 31st, the Cardinals were 19-6, but in all other games this season, the club is 48-63, which is a 70-win pace over the course of an entire season.

Yikes.

The Cardinals have one of the worst records in baseball this year outside of their hot May stretch

As the Cardinals' record continues to be in a free fall and their lottery odds seem to go up each week, it's weird to think that just a few months ago, they were riding high and looked like a playoff contender.

After a rough start to 2025, the Cardinals rebounded in a big way during the month of May, but things have been in a tailspin ever since. Since June 1st, the Cardinals' offense ranks bottom six in all of baseball in runs scored, wRC+, average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, walk rate, and many other categories.

Their rotation has been even worse since then, ranking bottom three in baseball in ERA, K/9, fWAR, losses, and bottom five in almost every other important category outside of innings. They've had an atrocious offense and starting rotation for the summer, and their only saving grace has been their exceptional bullpen.

Even after trading away three important cogs of their bullpen at the deadline, the Cardinals have maintained a top-five relief core since June 1st in terms of ERA, FIP, xFIP, HR/9, and more. But outside of that, things have really been bleak.

As the Cardinals look ahead toward the future, their lackluster finish to the 2025 season thus far should leave a sour taste in a lot of people's mouths. If their record keeps dropping, their chances at a top draft pick next year will go up, but that also could result in even more changes to the players on the roster and coaching staff in the process.