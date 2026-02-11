These offensive roster battles will define Cardinals spring training

The checklist for Chaim Bloom's first offseason in charge of the St. Louis Cardinals is likely complete as players get ready to head to Jupiter. The latest trade involving fan favorite Brendan Donovan is a tough one to swallow but also shows that the 26-man roster is close to complete.

3 offensive position battles remain for the Cardinals 26-man roster

With Donnie headed to the Pacific Northwest, the expectation around the team is that top prospect JJ Wetherholt will slot right into his vacancy at second base. That would likely move power hitter Nolan Gorman back to his natural position at third base as he looks to get back into favor with the organization and fans. With the starting nine spots seemingly filled, what remains for the Cardinals as Spring Training games quickly approach?

1. The utility player

The contenders: Thomas Saggese, Jose Fermin, Bryan Torres, Bryan Ramos

One of Donovan's best skills was his ability to fill in at literally every spot in the diamond at a moment's notice. That talent was enough for him to be named the first-ever Utility Gold Glove award winner in 2022, but his elbow surgery and roster construction limited him mostly to second base during his last season with the Cardinals. He was able to turn that flexibility into everyday starts, filling in all over the field for guys who were hurt or struggling, or who needed days off. His departure opens that up for another youngster to fill that spot and potentially become the next Donnie.

Right now, the Cardinals' 40-man roster lists seven infielders. With Alec Burleson, Wetherholt, Masyn Winn, and Gorman as starters, that leaves Thomas Saggese, Jose Fermin, and Bryan Ramos as infield options. Each of those three players have major league time at multiple positions, but Fermin is the only of the bunch that has played in the grass at the major league level as well. Not included in the infielders is Bryan Torres, one of the oldest hitters on the roster, who has played every position except for shortstop and pitcher during his professional career. Torres, 28, was added to the 40-man roster after a spectacular season in Triple-A Memphis last season.

Saggese could have the inside track at the utility role, being a former Texas League MVP who has showed quality bat-to-ball skills during his minor league tenure and has the most major league experience of the group. Fermin had an OPS of .794 in a tiny sample size last year but has the speed and athleticism to fill in wherever needed. Torres has yet to make his MLB debut but played 46 of his 104 games at second and third with the other days spread between the outfield and DH. Ramos is the newest addition and probably on the outside looking in at the big league roster. He is out of options despite being just 23 years old, but he has struggled to put together a complete season since being named a White Sox top prospect earlier in his pro career.

If I had to pick the utility man right now, I would give the edge to Saggese because of his offensive profile, time with the club, and versatility. I asked him at Winter Warm-Up how many gloves he was planning to bring to Jupiter, and while he initially said just one, he knows that playing as many positions as possible will only help him stick around the big league club as long as possible.