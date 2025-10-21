These 3 Cardinals should be 2025 Silver Slugger finalists

Brendan Donovan

The Cardinals' lone All-Star in 2025, Brendan Donovan was excellent for the club this year, and had he not played through turf toe for a significant part of the summer, his numbers would have been even more eye-popping.

On the season, Donovan was easily a top three primary second baseman in the National League offensively, ranking second in xwOBA (.356), third in AVG (.287), wOBA (.337), wRC+ (119), fourth in SLG (.422), and fifth in fWAR. Those numbers look even better when he was actually playing second base, as he ranked first in AVG, OBP and second in SLG, wOBA, and wRC+ among guys who actually played the position when they were in the lineup card.

It is also well documented that Donovan played through turf toe for a large part of the summer, and during that stretch, his numbers took a massive dip. In the 64 games prior to that injury, Donovan slashed .310/.379/.440, good for a .819 OPS and 132 wRC+ to go along with 20 doubles and four home runs. In the 46 games he played with that toe injury, his numbers dipped to a .234/.305/.349 slash line, resulting in a .653 OPS and 84 wRC+ over that stretch.

Donovan did play through that injury though, so the numbers are what they are. He was still a top three offensive second baseman regardless, but it does seem like he potentially cost himself a shot at the Silver Slugger award because of that.

While Ketel Marte and Bryce Turang will likely finish ahead of Donovan in voting, it would be a shame to not see Donovan be a finalist after the great year he had at the plate. I think a lot of people, including many Cardinals fans, underrate how much of a difference maker Donovan is at the plate when he's healthy. The Cardinals need to strongly consider how they can keep him around long-term to help with their rebuild.

Players as productive as Donovan offensively who can play so many different positions do not grow on trees. Add in the leadership qualities that he possesses, and he's an invaluable piece to the Cardinals moving forward.