The St. Louis Cardinals dropped the ball with the departure of recent Cardinal greats

One of the themes of the 2024 St. Louis Cardinals was a reliance on veteran experience. Thanks to the acquisitions of Kyle Gibson, Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Matt Carpenter via free agency, the team gained plenty of experience and positive clubhouse personalities.

It just so happened that two of those veterans had strong ties to the organization: Matt Carpenter and Lance Lynn. Both players had spent 11 and seven years, respectively, with the team. There was a sense of finality and honor when both players were signed in the offseason.

Having veterans of the game, particularly players who were a part of such a memorable time in Cardinals' history, meant a lot to fans. Lynn and Carpenter represented an era of sustained success for the Cardinals. Both players were on the 2011 World Series roster, and they would go on to win the National League pennant in 2013. Bringing back two players who were part of so much success in recent franchise history was sure to excite the clubhouse once again.

Paul Goldschmidt was in his sixth and final contractual season with the Cardinals. The Cardinals acquired him via trade following the 2018 season, and he accumulated 23.1 bWAR during his time in St. Louis. Goldschmidt won the NL MVP in 2022, and he won one Silver Slugger trophy and a Gold Glove as well. Though the ending of his career was less than ideal in St. Louis, he was excellent for the bulk of his time here.

It's possible that all three of these players are enshrined into the Cardinals' Hall of Fame down the road. Each one of Matt Carpenter, Lance Lynn, and Paul Goldschmidt were part of eras of success for the organization. Now, they're all free agents, and it's not likely any one of the three will be brought back for the 2025 season given the direction of the organization.

The St. Louis Cardinals had every opportunity to honor these players as their time in St. Louis came to a close. Rather than a ceremony or a tribute to the dedication of these players to the St. Louis Cardinals, the organization instead sent them away with nary a trace of celebration.

Long-time Cardinals like Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina, and even Matt Holliday received send-offs in their final games. Waino and Yadi had full ceremonies, and Holliday was at least granted a video tribute.

It was well known that the Cardinals were very unlikely to bring back these three players for one last time in 2025, and the organization's stated interest in playing young players made a return unlikely. The Cardinals' organization should have had a display of gratitude for Paul Goldschmidt, Lance Lynn, and Matt Carpenter in their final home stand against the Cleveland Guardians from September 20th through the 22nd.

This was a home series, and both Goldschmidt and Carpenter played in the series; Lance Lynn had already closed the book on his season. A video tribute at a minimum felt necessary, but the team instead opted to send all three out without any sort of recognition.

The Cardinals are a historic franchise that has had several historic players go in and out of it. The Cardinals not celebrating the careers of Paul Goldschmidt, Lance Lynn, and Matt Carpenter following their departures in 2024 is a stain on the organization's track record.