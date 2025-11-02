The case for (and against) the Cardinals bringing back Miles Mikolas

For not signing Mikolas

There were 69 starters who pitched over 150 innings last year. Only ten had a higher ERA than Mikolas. Only seven had a lower WAR.

He will be 37 years old at the start of the season. In each of the last four seasons, his innings pitched has decreased. 202 and 201 in 2022 and 2023. Then in 2024 he pitched 171 innings and last year was down to 156 innings.

His K%, BB% and HR/9 were all significantly over his career average.

When hitters make contact with his pitches, they are finding the barrel at an alarming rate. His barrel rate in 2024 was 8.1%. Last year, the rate jumped to 12.7%.

Sometimes it is more than just the numbers, though. After seven years, it may just feel to the team and the player that it’s time for something new. The fans are different here in St. Louis. When Adam Wainwright was at the end and wanted one more year, that seemed different. After he had a poor game, he would face the cameras and literally say, “I sucked”. There was immense respect for him even if he wasn't winning games anymore.

With Miklas last year after giving up multiple home runs in a loss to the Diamondbacks, he said he “wasn’t that bad.” That wasn’t the only time he failed to hold himself accountable.

It might just be better for the team to find a replacement.

Summary

The Cardinals will face several challenges next year. There will be changes.

The one thing we can be sure of is that the first decision Chaim Bloom will make in his new position is not giving Miles Mikolas a qualifying offer.

It’s likely that other teams might not be handing him a contract as fast as he thinks either. There are a lot of free agent pitchers available who are in the same tier. There won’t be a rush.

The most likely outcome will be for Bloom to see if there is a trading partner for Gray. If that happens, you could see Bloom circle back to Mikolas for all the reasons given earlier. If that doesn’t happen, and Sonny Gray is still here, expect him to be replaced by another free agent veteran.

Task one for Bloom is easy. Miles Mikolas will just be the beginning of a very busy off-season.