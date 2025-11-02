The case for (and against) the Cardinals bringing back Miles Mikolas

For Signing Mikolas.

Since 2022, there have only been four pitchers to log more innings than Mikolas. Logan Webb, Framber Valdez, Zac Gallen, and Kevin Gausman.

In 2025, the Cardinals ranked 23rd in innings pitched by their starters. This was with Mikolas, who despite his faults is an innings eater.

ESPN is showing the Cardinals starters as Gray, Liberatore, Mikolas, McGreevey and Pallante. Without Mikolas, they will try to replace his innings with someone in the minor leagues who has very little experience. It becomes even more problematic if the Cardinals find a trading partner for Gray. If both are gone, the oldest starter will be Pallante, 26.

If his salary is only going to be $6.4 million, that is not a lot of money. They could structure it with a lower salary but with incentives. After a down year, Mikolas might consider that.

The numbers show he may still have something to offer. The average speed of his fastball from 2021 to 2023 was 93.2 MPH, and last year it was 92.9 MPH. Statcast shows that his location+ (overall) is still the same as it has been for the last five years. It also shows he located the changeups better, but the location of his fastball was a tick off. That can be corrected by an experienced pitcher.

If he were to sign with the Cardinals and everything came together, this might be a great option for Mikolas and the team. Added stability in the rotation would give the young pitchers more time in the minors. His leadership would be a plus.

If he improved just a bit, he could be a good trade piece at the deadline. If he signs for $6.5 million, the Cardinals would only be out half of that.

A player who could buy the team some time at the start of the season, and get a young player in return for $3 million, could be a great investment for the Cardinals.