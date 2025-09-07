The Cardinals should target these 2 veteran starters to bolster their 2026 rotation

Walker Buehler

Buehler is an arm with a little bit more upside, as he is only 31 years old and also will be a cheaper option. He's a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion with the Dodgers, but has not been the same pitcher he once was.

The Red Sox signed him last offseason, giving him a one-year, $21.05 million contract with a mutual option for 2026. But after going 7-7 with a 5.45 ERA, the Red Sox cut him loose, and he is now with the Phillies on a minor-league deal.

The Cardinals could potentially sign him to a similar deal to what the Red Sox gave him, albeit for less money given his performance, and he would have a chance to rebuild his value in a lower-pressure environment with St. Louis not expected to contend. Like Verlander, he could be a trade candidate if he does well and the Cardinals end up selling.

This is another guy that has done it before and can also mentor some of St. Louis' younger arms.