The Cardinals should target these 2 veteran starters to bolster their 2026 rotation

Justin Verlander

The accolades speak for themselves here. The 42-year-old right-hander is a nine-time All-Star, three-time Cy Young, Triple Crown winner and even a former MVP. He is not what he used to be, and in his prime, he would cost a ton.

But the Cardinals aren't targeting prime Justin Verlander. He isn't quite the pitcher he used to be, as he's 3-10 with a 4.29 ERA in 24 starts with the Giants. However, he still is a serviceable arm, and like Gibson and Lynn, you would be getting somebody who has done it before.

He'll likely cost less than his one-year, $15 million contract that he signed this past offseason, and he'll only be a one-year commitment at this point. He'll be 43 in February.

The Cardinals beat him twice in the 2006 World Series when he was with the Tigers and won the AL Rookie of the Year award. And if the Cardinals are indeed out of contention at the trade deadline, he can be dealt for a prospect or two.