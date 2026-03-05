The Cardinals might suddenly have a new trade partner for Lars Nootbaar

The fun-loving personality. The tongue lolling out of his mouth. The World Baseball Classic heroics. Lars Nootbaar was long a beloved figure in St. Louis, but injuries and underperformance have lowered his standing in many St. Louis Cardinals circles. "Noot mania" is now old hat among much of the fanbase, and frustration has grown regarding his having yet to live up to his potential. With the Cardinals having no illusion of success in 2026, the front office is likely looking to deal Nootbaar.

The loss of Jurickson Profar could have opened a spot in Atlanta for Nootbaar.

Teams around baseball still value Nootbaar because of his impressive metrics and his astute eye at the plate that allows him to get on base at a high clip, and the Atlanta Braves might throw their hat in the ring to deal for him. The Braves' expected left fielder in 2026, Jurickson Profar, was suspended for the season after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs for the second time, potentially creating a vacancy in the outfield for a team looking to contend.

The top candidate to replace Profar in left field is Mike Yastrzemski, with Michael Harris II in center field and Ronald Acuna Jr. in right. Yastrzemski was originally slated to play a platoon role against right handers, and Nootbaar's similar, albeit less significant, handedness splits could render him unnecessary in that spot. However, with less depth in the outfield now and Harris' drastic decline in 2025, Nootbaar could also be a solution if Harris can't fix his issues.

Nootbaar's recent heel surgery means he may not be ready for Opening Day, so the Braves could wait until the trade deadline to see where they are in the playoff race before discussing a deal with the Cardinals. With Profar's future in Atlanta in doubt and Yastrzemski's contact up after 2027, the Braves would likely want to sign Nootbaar to a long-term deal, especially if he improves on the field following the Haglund's defomities that hobbled him over the past season.

A potential holdup in dealing Nootbaar to the Braves is Atlanta's weak farm system. The Cardinals are looking for players with high ceilings who could help the team in the future, and the Braves don't have a lot of young talent to choose from in that domain. Pitching prospects Owen Murphy and Briggs McKenzie could be options, but the Braves might want to keep most of their remaining minor league talent so the cupboard for the future isn't completely bare.

Nootbaar doesn't fit the Braves perfectly, and the Cardinals might not be willing to trade with a team that doesn't have much lower-level talent, but Cardinals fans don't need to squint too hard to see the Braves emerging as a realistic option to come calling for Nootbaar's services, and the more teams that enter the conversation for him, the more the Cardinals can demand in return.