The Cardinals legend we don’t talk about enough

Welcome to the first of a recurring series honoring the contributions of African Americans in the St. Louis Cardinals organization. February is Black History Month, of course, though I think it’s important to say going into this that I’m not planning articles on men like Ozzie Smith and Bob Gibson, though they are both obviously legendary and synonymous with greatness in the history of this franchise. Instead, I’ll endeavor to highlight the contributions of more “under the radar” men.

I’ll admit, you can’t exactly call Bill White “under the radar.” The man, after all, was inducted into the Cardinals Hall of Fame in 2020. Over on our podcast, Redbird Rundown, we had an extended discussion on Bill White that was a moving tribute to a titan of a man if you’d like to hear more. It feels as though he is overshadowed by more luminary members of the Cardinals constellation though - I’ve come today to do my tiny part to right that wrong.

On the field

Bill White was born in 1934 and spent several season (1959-1965) playing first base for the Cardinals. There’s a reason he’s in the Cardinals Hall of Fame – he could play. In a batting average world, he never hit under .283 and surpassed .300 four times. In seven seasons with the Cardinals, that sweet lefty swing propelled him to five all-star appearances peaking with a 6.0 bWAR season at 29 years old in 1963. He won a ring with the 1964 squad that included the sterling contributions of the aforementioned Bob Gibson. During this 1964 title campaign, White finished third in NL MVP voting. His play speaks for itself on the field, but he had perhaps even larger contributions off the field.

Off the field

His impressive career in baseball includes some trailblazing firsts. White was the New York Yankees first African American play-by-play announcer. This stint came about after White was needling Harry Caray about the ease of his job – merely describing what was in front of him. Caray challenged White to go do it. So he did, with the flagship franchise in the MLB.

Bill White served in almost every capacity in baseball a man could. Standout player, barrier-breaking play-by-play announcer, and then president of the National League beginning in 1989. At the time, he was highest ranking black executive in sports – any sport. This, of course, was at a time when the power of the commissioner was less monolithic and the league presidents held much sway.

The 1960’s in America were quite the tumultuous time. Bill White spent this decade playing as a black player, and faced headwinds because of the society he lived in. Upon his arrival to Cardinals spring training in St. Petersburg, Florida in 1961, White entered a foreign land for us modern baseball fans. Black players were not allowed to stay in the local hotels and were forced to board with local families. Additionally, the St. Petersburg Chamber of Commerce only invited white players to its “Salute to Baseball” banquet. White, as a young player with little track record spoke up and was quoted in the local papers stating, “When will we be made to feel like humans?”

In a world that was comparatively dangerous for young men who looked like Bill White to speak out, he did just that. He lifted his voice for what was right. In part because of the activism of men like White, Spring Training hotels and the local banquet were both integrated by 1962. This was a landmark moment early in the life of a man who would live a landmark life.

Needless to say, the legend of Bill White only grew from decade to decade as he further enmeshed his life with the story of baseball. The next time you’re at Busch Stadium take some time to visit the team Hall of Fame and pay homage to a life well-lived. His number is not currently retired, but perhaps it’s time for his legacy to grace the outfield fence at Busch Stadium as his beloved number 12.