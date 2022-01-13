The Cardinals hidden gem from 2024 is key to their lineup turning around

For an offense that underwhelmed as much as it did in 2024, we aren't talking enough about how the St. Louis Cardinals may be adding a significant bat to their lineup in 2025.

In typical Cardinals fashion, Ivan Herrera's bat could have been utilized much more than it was in 2024, but the club prioritized the playing time of Pedro Pages. Herrera ranked 10th on the club in plate appearances this past year, and yet he posted the second-highest wRC+ (127) and top two in average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage.

There is a lot to like about Herrera's profile as a hitter. While he did not get enough place appearances in 2024 to qualify for leaderboards, he ranked among the best in baseball in xwOBA, xBA, xSLG, LA Sweet-Spot%, bat speed, chase percentage, and BB%. Sometimes guys burst on the scene with unsustainable metrics, but Herrera seems like a bat who's going to back up that production for years to come.

Sounds like the kind of bat you'd want playing every day in an offense that was below-average overall on the season. While I'm still scratching my head at their decision-making from this past season, I think Herrera's increased role in 2025 could be a major spark for their mediocre offense.

While the Cardinals certainly have their eyes on Jordan Walker, Nolan Gorman, and Lars Nootbaar to have bounce-back seasons, Herrera has done nothing but hit over the past two years when given the chance. I know Pages had a positive impact on the pitching staff, but the Cardinals would be foolish not to prioritize Herrera's playing time.

Between Nootbaar, Gorman, Burleson, and Donovan, the Cardinals have a fair amount of left-handed production in their lineup already. Contreras, Walker, and Winn should help balance that out from the right side, but Herrera could move them from lineup balance to the unit becoming a true strength in 2025.

The Cardinals have tasked Herrera with improving his arm strength this offseason, and that may make or break their usage of him. While it really does need improvement, I still don't understand why Herrera wouldn't be the primary starting catcher for St. Louis in 2025 while Contreras slides to first base.

Defensively, much is made about his arm strength, but Herrera has been well above-average as a blocker and framer. Herrera seriously has the tools to be a top catcher in baseball, the Cardinals just need to unleash him to be that guy.

The Cardinals will be forced to make a decision on Herrera this next year anyway. Aside from Pages, Jimmy Crooks is knocking on the door of a big-league debut, and Herrera is out of minor-league options.

Herrera is spending his winter playing with Albert Pujols' team, which he is managing in the Dominican. The experience should only help the young catcher as he establishes himself in this league. This is a big year for Herrera's future, and he seems to be taking the challenges the Cardinals have given him seriously.