The Cardinals' farm system is about to look even stronger after these critical events

Normally when a farm system graduates a top prospect like JJ Wetherholt, it signifies a dip in the excitement and optimism around the level of young talent coming up through an organization. But for the St. Louis Cardinals, we may have an even stronger view of their system here in just a little over a month.

Coming into the 2026 campaign, the Cardinals' farm system was universally ranked in the top 10 in baseball, with many outlets, like Baseball America and MLB Pipeline, having them in their top five. Headlined by Wetherholt, the Cardinals had a potential Rookie of the Year on their hands, as well as up-and-coming prospects like Liam Doyle, Rainiel Rodriguez, Joshua Baez, and so many more.

Since the Cardinals brought in Chaim Bloom and began revamping their player development and performance departments, they've seen major growth from players already inside of the organization and now have shown a much stronger collaboration with their scouting department to target prospects in the draft, internationally, and in trades that their development staff can get the most out of. Some of those new names they've acquired in the 2025 MLB Draft and through trades at the deadline and this past offseason are a major part of their step forward as a group.

Prior to the 2025 season, the Cardinals' farm system was viewed in the bottom third of baseball. So it's been quite the jump in perception over the last 12 or more months.

And now with another draft and trade deadline coming here soon, the Cardinals have every opportunity to rise even further in the minds of those who evaluate farm systems and prospects around the game of baseball.

Cardinals are primed to add more talent to thriving farm system through trades and draft

On July 11th, the Cardinals not only hold the 13th overall selection, but they are also selecting 32nd, 50th, 68th, 72nd, and 86th during the first day of the MLB Draft. The Cardinals are loaded with picks this year, giving their front office multiple shots at taking exciting talent who can help bolster their system.

Last year, the Cardinals landed Doyle, one of the top pitching prospects in the game, with their first pick, as well as a future top 100 prospect in Tanner Franklin in the third round. Other names like Ryan Mitchell, Jack Gurevitch, Cade Crossland, Ty Van Dyke, Ethan Young, Payton Graham, and more are already intriguing prospects in the system as well. The Cardinals selected 5th, 55th, and 72nd, so they had just three selections in the top 86 picks compared to the six they have in 2026.

The draft is a prime opportunity for the Cardinals to add more young talent to their system, but so is this upcoming trade deadline. Last year, the Cardinals added names like Mason Molina, Jesus Baez, Blaze Jordan, and more in the Ryan Helsley, Steven Matz, and Phil Maton deals. And during the offseason, the Cardinals were able to turn Brendan Donovan, Sonny Gray, and Willson Contreras into Jurrangelo Cijntje, Tai Peete, Hunter Dobbins, Richard Fitts, Brandon Clarke, Yhoiker Fajardo, and more.

This year, the Cardinals may have multiple big fish in Lars Nootbaar and Dustin May to dangle, as well as the likes of JoJo Romero, Riley O'Brien, Ryne Stanek, and more. Heck, they could even explore surprise deals for someone like Andre Pallante or Pedro Pages.

Draft picks and trade capital represent ways for the Cardinals to add more value to their system in the next month in a very clear way, but just like we've seen with Joshua Baez and Rainiel Rodriguez this past year, there are names to watch in the organization who could be rising up prospect rankings soon.

How about Sebastian Dos Santos, an 18-year-old switch-hitting shortstop out of Venezuela who just received a promotion from the DSL to Low-A Palm Beach. It's obviously very early in his development, but Dos Santos is already showing signs like Rodriguez did as he broke onto the scene as a top 100 prospect in the sport. And there's Emmanuel Luna, one of the top international signees from this last signing period, and at just 17 years old, he is already showing incredible power potential, like Rodriguez.

Or how about Rodriguez himself, who at age 19 is starting to dominate Double-A and looks like, at minimum, a top-15 prospect in the sport now. Or Franklin, who has been excellent in his transition to becoming a starter and could see himself on top-100 lists soon. Baez should be jumping up lists this month, but he's likely to graduate from this system before the end of the season.

There's someone like Jacob Odle, who has burst onto the scene this year as one of the top breakout pitchers in the sport and is rivaling some of the Cardinals' top pitching prospects in terms of stuff. Xavier Cruz, another recent international signing, is popping off this year as well.

The point is, the Cardinals have a ton of young talent in the system right now, and if Bloom and his staff have shown us anything so far, it's that more is coming. No, not all of these young players and prospects are going to "work out", but the more and more shots the Cardinals take on bringing in young talent with upside, the more chances they have of "hitting". That's why Bloom is likely to "stay the course" at this deadline, as they have an opportunity here to really stack the deck with future talent.