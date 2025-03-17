The Cardinals defense could rank last in the league in 2025

Is it possible that the St. Louis Cardinals could have the worst defensive team in the league this year?

If you look up the style of baseball traditionally associated with the Cardinals, you consistently find the phrases “a focus on fundamentals,” “smart baseball,” “good pitching,” and “sound defense.”

In 2020, MLB started giving team Gold Glove awards. The Cardinals have won that award twice in the past five years.

In 2021, Mike Shildt's last year as manager, fundamentals were a priority. The team ranked second in defense. They not only won the team Gold Glove award, but we saw Goldschmidt, Edman, Arenado, O’Neill, and Bader all win individual awards. Since the award’s establishment in 1957, 2021 marked the first time any team had five players win it.

In 2022, Oliver Marmol’s first year, the only Gold Glove winners were Arenado and Brendan Donovan, who won the first-ever Gold Glove for a utility player.

In the last two years, no Cardinal has won a Gold Glove. In 2023, the defense ranked 24th, and in 2024, they were 17th.

This year, the slide could continue.

Catcher — We won’t see another Yadi behind the plate for quite some time. This year, the team has decided that it would be best to move Willson Contreras to first. Ivan Herrera may be the main catcher. Last year, he had a minus DWAR and gave up 55 stolen bases while throwing out just four runners.

First Base — Contreras is not known for his defense. This year, the Cardinals think it’s a great idea to have someone who is 32 years old learn a new position. He has played in the league for nine years and has only nine games and 42 innings at first base.

Second Base — It’s no secret that the Cardinals need Gorman’s bat in the lineup. In the division, only the Pirates hit fewer home runs. However, in 105 games played at second base, he made 10 errors, or almost ten percent. The average fielding percentage for starting second basemen in MLB for 2024 was close to .988. Gorman’s was .975. Among second basemen who played 100 games, that FP ranks him 53rd.

Shortstop — Even after becoming one of the best fielders on the team, there is still work to do. Winn is so much fun to watch and ranked first in DRS (defensive runs saved). Looking at FP, though, he ranked 53rd for shortstops that played 100 games, and his outs-above average (OAA) rank was 22nd.

Third Base — Even though Arenado's defense may have slipped over the last couple of years, FanGraphs had him as the third-best at his position in 2024.

Thomas Gauvain wrote about the Cardinals’ preferred outfield being Brendan Donovan in left, Lars Nootbaar in center, and Jordan Walker in right. Let’s assume that happens.

Left Field — Donovan, who won a Gold Glove as a utility player, is average as a left fielder. His OAA over three years in left is a +1. Last year, he was a -1 in DRS.

Center Field — Michael Siani ranked as the sixth-best center fielder last year. He ranked fourth in OAA. Moving Nootbaar here improves the offense, but he ranks as a very average center fielder.

Right Field — Out of 100 players who logged at least 100 innings in right field, Walker ranked 92nd last year.

The Cardinals will be without a perennial Gold Glove candidate at first. They may not feel they can play Siani because of his weak bat and can’t sit Gorman because of his 30-home run potential. And they are still trying to trade Arenado, the one sure glove on the team.

If this is the case, it is probable that the Cardinals' defense will be worse than last year's and has a chance to be the worst in the league.