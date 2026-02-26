The Cardinals’ biggest 2026 decision starts this Sunday

The biggest decision that Chaim Bloom will make in 2026 will begin staring the St. Louis Cardinals right in the face on Sunday, and it isn't hyperbole to say that it will have a major impact on the future of the club in both the short-term and long-term future.

Ivan Herrera, who has proven himself to be one of the best young bats in baseball so far in his career, has the opportunity to truly ascend to star-level status this year if he is able to stick behind the plate. Coming up through the organization as a catcher, Herrera has yet to be able to lay claim to the job in a full-time capacity due to some limitations defensively, questions around his game-calling, and an inability to stay on the field due to nagging injuries. And yet, the Cardinals recognize how much more valuable he becomes if he lands behind the plate.

Herrera began spring training limited in what he could participate in due to the offseason elbow surgery that hurt his ability to throw out runners on the basepaths, but he is set to make his debut behind the plate in spring training action on Sunday, marking the public beginning of the Cardinals' biggest decision of 2026.

Iván Herrera is set to catch Leahy on Sunday, first game action behind the plate. https://t.co/MDRj3QHSE2 — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) February 26, 2026

Ivan Herrera's future behind the plate will have a major impact on the future of the Cardinals

In 2025, Herrera posted a 137 wRC+ with 19 home runs and 66 RBI in just 107 games played, truly establishing his bat as a middle-of-the-order threat in today's game and among the best in baseball. Had Herrera qualified for leaderboards, he would have been tied with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for 13th in all of baseball in wRC+, and second to only Cal Raleigh among all catchers.

Simply put, Herrera's career 129 wRC+ already demonstrates he's one of the best bats in the game. Among players who've posted at least 750 plate appearances since his debut in 2022, Herrera ranks 26th in wRC+, 16th in batting average, and ninth in on-base percentage. 2025 was the year when his power really began to show out, and if he can continue to produce extra-base hits, he's going to grow in his offensive impact.

Now, if that production is coming from behind the plate, he goes from one of the best bats in the game and arguably an elite player to a slam dunk star. Only Cal Raleigh has better offensive numbers among catchers since Herrera's debut, and while Herrera will likely never be a great defender behind the plate, even average to above-average results defensively would up his value tremendously.

The Cardinals have a lot of catching talent right now. Pedro Pages is a plus defender who pitching staffs love, and prospects Leonardo Bernal and Jimmy Crooks have both been seen as top 100 guys by various outlets and could become impactful regulars. Oh, and then there's the 19-year-old phenom Rainiel Rodriguez, who has an even higher ceiling than Herrea does at the plate. You can hear all about this exciting prospect on our latest episode of Dealin' the Cards.

If Herrera isn't their long-term answer behind the plate or even a part of the rotation, the Cardinals are set up as well as almost anyone to have other options slide in there. But if Herrera does lock down a full-time or partial role there, it allows the Cardinals to get creative via trades or position changes for any of those guys. In today's game, having two catchers who can handle a large workload is really helpful, and the odds that all of these guys pan out behind the plate are low, but they do seem to have a long-term abundance there if Herrera sticks.

Selfishly, I'd love to see this experiment work, and I believe Bloom is going to give Herrera the chance to do so. If that does happen, it helps the Cardinals immensely. And if Herrera is more of a designated hitter, first baseman, or corner outfielder long-term, he's still valuable, and it just changes the construction of things.