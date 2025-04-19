The Cardinals All-Star who overcame a physical disability to achieve greatness

There are some baseball players that overcome such incredible obstacles that it’s hard to believe they achieved greatness. St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Whitey Kurowski was one of them. His MLB resume is remarkable on its own. But performing at that level with a physical disability is even more extraordinary!

What was Whitey’s physical disability?

At the age of 7, Whitey fell off a fence landing in a pile of broken glass. The subsequent cuts on his right arm led to blood poisoning and a bone infection. Amputating the entire arm was a real possibility! Doctors were able to save the arm but had to remove four inches of infected bone and tissue from Kurowski’s forearm. The impact was a deformed limb that was several inches shorter than his left arm. As a righty, this would pose some issues in his baseball career!

Whitey played baseball maniacally as a youngster despite his physical limitations. Kurowski worked to strengthen his right arm so that he could throw the ball from the infield. He had to adjust when batting as well. It was difficult to reach the outside part of the plate, so Whitey would crowd dangerously close to the plate so that pitchers couldn’t take advantage of his shorter reach.

How good was Kurowski?

Whitey was an All-Star many times over! From 1942-1947, he was the starting 3B for a Cardinals team that won 4 pennants and 3 World Series titles. While bigger names like Stan Musial are usually remembered from these 1940s teams, players like Whitey Kurowski were vital to the team’s success. Every year, Kurowski kept improving. He hit over .300 3 times, 20 homers or more 3 times, and 100 RBIs twice. Whitey received MVP votes 5 of those 6 years, finishing 5th in the voting in 1945. In fact, his 1947 season ranks as one of the best in Cardinals' history!

Kurowski really made his mark in his first World Series against the Yankees in 1942. With the Cardinals trying to close out the series win, Kurowski came to the plate with a tie score in the 9th inning to face Yankees Hall of Famer Red Ruffing. On a 1-1 count, Whitey connected on a deep fly to left that cleared the fence. Kurowski’s 2-run shot gave the Cardinals a 4-2 victory and the title.

After the game, Whitey was so exuberant that he supposedly ruffled the hair of commissioner Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis and tore NL President Ford Frick’s hat to shreds! Nobody seemed to mind the mischief from the good-natured World Series hero. After his tomfoolery, he led the team in a rousing rendition of the Cardinals' victory anthem that season, “Pass the Biscuits, Mirandy.” If you’ve never heard this banger, it’s about what you’d think!

How did Whitey’s career end?

Kurowski had his career shortened because of his shortened arm. Throughout his stay with the Cards, Whitey’s right arm had problems with pinched nerves and muscle damage. Over 13 operations later, the third baseman couldn’t handle the rigors of a big-league schedule anymore. Whitey was the consummate teammate, helping to mentor a young Eddie Kazak in 1949 so that he could make a position switch. Kazak made the All-Star game that season, and Whitey retired at the age of 31. Not surprisingly, he had a successful career as a manager for the Cardinals and Mets organizations.