The Cardinals 2 most fun-loving personalities are hitting the injured list

As St. Louis Cardinals fans eagerly await their first looks at prospects Jimmy Crooks and Cesar Prieto, who just received their first big league promotions, the corresponding moves are dissapointing, to say the least.

Alec Burleson, the Cardinals' most successful runway story of the year thus far, has hit the injured list with nagging soreness in his right wrist, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. It also appears that Yohel Pozo, the Cardinals' heartwarming story that came out of nowhere, will also be hitting the injured list with a concussion after he was struck in the mask while catching on Thursday.

Burleson, who broke out at the plate for the Cardinals in 2024 but saw his production waver down the stretch of that season, has followed up that campaign with a really strong showing offensively in 2025. In 122 games this year, Burleson has slashed .286/.337/.451 with 16 home runs and 60 RBI, good for a 120 wRC+ that is third best on the team.

Burleson also made improvements defensively this year, looking closer to league average in the corner outfield spots and first base than the well below league average glove he was in his first two years.

If Burleson's season ends with this injury, it was a really important campaign for the slugger to establish himself as a nice bat for the Cardinals going into this offseason. Since Chaim Bloom is taking over and we have no idea how he will view the club, he could see Burleson's really good season as a reason to capitalize on his trade value, or pencil Burleson into his lineup for 2026.

Yohel Pozo, whom the Cardinals added as a depth catcher this offseason, has been arguably the most fun and heartwarming story of the year for the Cardinals. Pozo has overcome a ton of adversity in his life to get to this point, and while he's unlikely to have a role with the Cardinals long-term, he has certainly made an impact for the club this year and should get an opportunity with St. Louis or another club this offseason.

Pozo swung a hot bat for the Cardinals for much of the season, but saw those numbers fall off as of late, as his season slash line now sits at .242/.273/,392, which is an 84 wRC+ with okay defense behind the plate. Pozo's calling card has been clutch hitting, though, as he as a 280 wRC+ (yup, you read that right) in his 15 plate appearances in "high leverage spots".